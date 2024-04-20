Vincent Kompany delivers firm message over Burnley's plans amid Premier League relegation fight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sitting six points adrift of safety with five games left to play, the Clarets still don’t have clarity on what division they will be playing in next season.

As a result, it’s difficult to make definitive decisions on transfer targets and contract offers for those already at the club.

The deals of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez are all ending this summer. The same also applies to Josh Brownhill and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, albeit both contracts include options to extend for a further 12 months.

Kompany did suggest that option for Brownhill will or already has been triggered, which comes amid continued talk linking the midfielder with a move to West Ham.

But as for any other decisions, they will have to remain on hold while Burnley continue to fight for their Premier League status.

He said: “All these things, we’re all professionals so we have to focus on our next games because what we do in those next games can impact all of our careers.

Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on April 06, 2024 in Liverpool, England.

“Everybody is being really professional and focusing on just that. We’ve never had any doubts or questions about performance.

“With some players we’ve had conversations already but the main thing is we’re fully locked into the games we have to play at the moment.”

Burnley have seen a lot of changes over the last 12 months or so, with 15 new signings arriving last summer before a further three additions were made in January.

When asked if he wants to keep the core of his side together, irrespective of what division they’re playing in next season, Kompany said: “Let’s have this discussion a little bit later!

“The big thing for me is that this team, if you were to draw a line and start the league almost this calendar year, I would say this team is on the way to become an interesting proposition for this league.