Vincent Kompany: Burnley should take great pride in achievements of Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella

Vincent Kompany believes Burnley should take pride in the “very small” part they played in the journeys of both Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella.
The duo, who both played a major part in Burnley’s Championship success last season, have enjoyed successful weeks for their respective new clubs.

Maatsen, who spent last season on loan at Turf Moor from Chelsea, scored in Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League quarter-final win against Atletico Madrid.

Tella, meanwhile, helped Bayer Leverkusen lift the Bundesliga title for the first time in the club’s history at the weekend following their 5-0 win against Werder Bremen.

The winger had been strongly linked with a permanent return to Burnley from Southampton but ended up making the move to Germany instead.

But given how well they’ve performed since moving on, Kompany has only good things to say about the pair.

When asked if their achievements gives him a sense of pride, the Clarets boss said: “It does yes, but not just for myself, it’s the teammates, it’s the coaching staff. I’m sure they would have got a lot of messages from us.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Nathan Tella of Burnley scorer of their three goals with his manager Vincent Kompany as he is substituted during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Preston North End at Turf Moor on February 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Nathan Tella of Burnley scorer of their three goals with his manager Vincent Kompany as he is substituted during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Preston North End at Turf Moor on February 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
“Because they were part of such a special year at Burnley Football Club, in my mind we’re all associated to Burnley for a very long time now, there’s nothing that can change that.

“Maatsen can go on and do really well for Dortmund, for Chelsea and any other club. We still have that image of him in a Burnley kit. Same for Nathan Tella.

“We feel by them doing well, we feel just very proud of being a very small part of their journeys.”

