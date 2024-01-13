Vincent Kompany comments on Burnley's imminent signing of David Fofana from Chelsea

Vincent Kompany believes imminent signing David Fofana will compliment the attacking players Burnley already have in the building.

The 21-year-old is set to finalise a loan move from Chelsea until the end of the season, having been recalled from a separate spell in Germany with Union Berlin.

The striker was at Turf Moor last night to witness Burnley’s 1-1 draw with Luton Town and we’re not just awaiting final confirmation.

When asked about the imminent swoop after Friday night’s game, which ended in frustration after Luton scored a controversial late equaliser, Kompany admitted it was one positive.

“Most of it happened as we were preparing for the game, so with the seven days we’ve got I knew we could park it and then pick it all up tonight,” he said.

“I certainly didn’t expect I would be in this mood though after the game, but I will see the positive of that very soon.”

Fofana scored twice in 17 appearances on loan with Union Berlin, with one of those strikes coming in a Champions League game against Napoli.

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 16: David Datro Fofana of Berlin in action during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and 1. FC Union Berlin at Volkswagen Arena on September 16, 2023 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The Ivory Coast international previously made his name in Norway playing for Molde, scoring 24 goals in 65 appearances while also producing 10 assists.

His form earned the frontman a £11m move to Chelsea this time last year.

When asked about Fofana’s lack of goals in the Bundesliga, Kompany said: “I’d love to be able to only present players with proven numbers but it’s not the market we’re in at all.

“Like I’ve said before, to go and find someone that will out-perform consistently Zeki Amdouni and Lyle Foster at this moment in time, I don’t think it’s realistic.

“We have to strengthen the unit and make sure we’re not exposed too much and believe these players with the tools they have, because he does have speed, he does have the ability to link play, he does have talent because he’s scored goals, maybe not in Germany but in previous clubs, that he can help us.