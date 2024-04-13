Vincent Kompany assesses Burnley's fading survival hopes ahead of 'must-win' Brighton clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets have six games remaining to pull off the improbable and overcome a six-point gap, beginning with this weekend’s clash against Brighton.

Kompany’s men have won just four league games all season and realistically, they’re going to need to win at least four of their last six fixtures to stand a chance.

Kompany isn’t looking too far ahead though, opting to instead focus on Brighton first and foremost.

“I wouldn’t call it a miracle, but it needs wins. It needs points,” he said.

“We’re not necessarily able to look forward to any game and pick and choose this game as the one.

“Every game is tough for us but every game offers the opportunity. We also can’t look at any game and think we can’t win.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on April 06, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“What we need is when you have a good performance, you need three points. That’s the difference.”

The Clarets passed up a major opportunity to make things interesting when they were defeated by relegation rivals Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park last week.

Kompany declined to describe this afternoon’s clash against Brighton as a “must win”, claiming Burnley have been in that mindset for some time now.

“I think we’ve been in must-win territory for much longer than that,” he added.

“I think it transpired as well, with the energy we’ve had in games, the drama in games, it comes associated with some drama because you’re just constantly on a knife-edge. We’ve been living it, we’ve just not been having the rewards for it.