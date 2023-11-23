Vincent Kompany addresses the backing of Burnley fans following poor start to the campaign
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clarets return to action on Saturday at home to West Ham looking to end a run of six straight defeats in the league.
It leaves Kompany’s men at the foot of the Premier League table on just four points from 12 games and two adrift of safety.
Some fans are understandably concerned about Burnley’s plight, but Kompany insists everyone at Gawthorpe is remaining calm despite the poor run of results.
“You forget we live in a place that, if you go back 10 years, it’s a place that has people in the building that can draw on a lot of experiences,” he said.
“It’s a very calm place. I’m not overstating it, it’s a calm but hard working place.
“There’s no one that accepts the situation, but there is also a very dedicated group of people that do everything for the club.”
A section of supporters voiced their displeasure at the end of the recent 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, a game in which the Clarets largely controlled.
But once Roy Hodgson’s men added a second goal in stoppage time to make sure of the win, there were boos from those still left inside Turf Moor.
“If you concede a 95th minute goal, they’re not going to be clapping are they?,” Kompany said.
"It happens in the last minute when you’re committing men forward and it’s literally a minute before the referee blows his whistle, the first thing that comes to mind is not going to be ‘oh wonderful game today, you played well’, even though that was the reality of the game.
“Again, you have to put it into the context of things. The fans have always been behind this club. Any occasion, not just relating to me, it’s just been a constant. They’ve always been behind the club and it’s a town that lives for the club which is a little bit different maybe to some other clubs.
“The only thing I have to say is that we have so much support, which we are so grateful for and we go again.”