It’s been a miserable start to the season for Burnley, but all is not lost yet.

Vincent Kompany’s men prop up the Premier League table having lost their last five league games prior to the international break.

It leaves the Clarets on just four points from their opening 12 games of the campaign.

Fellow promoted sides Luton Town and Sheffield United also sat in the relegation zone alongside them before a spanner was thrown in the works with Everton’s 10-point deduction.

Sean Dyche’s men now sit on four points alongside Burnley after being punished for breaching financial rules.