News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

How Burnley's chances of being relegated have been impacted by Everton's points deduction - gallery

It’s been a miserable start to the season for Burnley, but all is not lost yet.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 21st Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men prop up the Premier League table having lost their last five league games prior to the international break.

It leaves the Clarets on just four points from their opening 12 games of the campaign.

Fellow promoted sides Luton Town and Sheffield United also sat in the relegation zone alongside them before a spanner was thrown in the works with Everton’s 10-point deduction.

Sean Dyche’s men now sit on four points alongside Burnley after being punished for breaching financial rules.

Following the ruling, we take a look at the latest relegation odds thanks to Skybet:

66/1

1. West Ham

66/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
50/1

2. Brentford

50/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
18/1

3. Crystal Palace

18/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
18/1

4. Wolves

18/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EvertonBurnleyLuton TownPremier LeagueSheffield UnitedSean Dyche