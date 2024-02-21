Vincent Kompany addresses Manuel Benson's continued lack of game time for Burnley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26-year-old was once again an unused substitute against Arsenal at the weekend, meaning he’s still yet to feature in a game since mid-December.

Having played a starring role in Burnley’s title triumph last season, scoring 13 goals in all competitions, the winger has made just five appearances this time out.

Just two of those have come from the start, while in total Benson has seen just 100 minutes of action this season.

Fans have, quite understandably, expressed their confusion at why Benson has been out in the cold this season, especially when the team continues to perform so poorly.

Kompany gave little away when asked why the Belgian hasn’t been featuring, but did suggest the winger hasn’t adapted to the new level.

“I’m trying not to focus too much on the individual side of things. We really have to put the collective first,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Manuel Benson of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“There’s a lot of players playing who played last season. Everybody has had an opportunity to show themselves at this level.

“The truth is, it’s a level above any other league in the world and some players adapt quickly, others take a bit more time.

“I’m only focused on the collective, that’s the only thing we need right now.”