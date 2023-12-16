Vincent Kompany addresses Josh Brownhill's Burnley future amid Wolves speculation

A stern Vincent Kompany insists Burnley won’t even “entertain” speculation that Josh Brownhill might depart.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week it was reported that Burnley’s Premier League rivals Wolves were monitoring the 27-year-old and were targeting a potential cut-price deal.

The Mirror reported that Gary O’Neil’s side are preparing a £7m offer during the upcoming January transfer window.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s claimed O’Neil has been an admirer of Brownhill’s since being Bournemouth boss and he’s now eyeing a left-sided midfielder.

The midfielder, who is currently wearing the captain’s armband in Josh Cullen’s absence, is now in the final year of his contract at Turf Moor - but crucially the Clarets do have an option to trigger an extra 12 months.

Addressing the speculation ahead of today’s game against Everton, Kompany gave a brief yet firm response.

“We’ve not for one second discussed Brownhill being anywhere else. They are rumours that I can not even entertain,” he said.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Josh Brownhill of Burnley wears a rainbow captains armband during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if Burnley are likely to trigger the option or instead look to offer a new long-term contract, Kompany again provided a terse response.

He said: “You mention about the option, I’m just going to trigger the logic in this one – if we don’t trigger the option, what happens? He goes on a free. Come on guys.”

Brownhill has been a regular for the Clarets this season, making 16 appearances in all competitions and scoring three times.