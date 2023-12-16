Vincent Kompany addresses Josh Brownhill's Burnley future amid Wolves speculation
Last week it was reported that Burnley’s Premier League rivals Wolves were monitoring the 27-year-old and were targeting a potential cut-price deal.
The Mirror reported that Gary O’Neil’s side are preparing a £7m offer during the upcoming January transfer window.
It’s claimed O’Neil has been an admirer of Brownhill’s since being Bournemouth boss and he’s now eyeing a left-sided midfielder.
The midfielder, who is currently wearing the captain’s armband in Josh Cullen’s absence, is now in the final year of his contract at Turf Moor - but crucially the Clarets do have an option to trigger an extra 12 months.
Addressing the speculation ahead of today’s game against Everton, Kompany gave a brief yet firm response.
“We’ve not for one second discussed Brownhill being anywhere else. They are rumours that I can not even entertain,” he said.
When asked if Burnley are likely to trigger the option or instead look to offer a new long-term contract, Kompany again provided a terse response.
He said: “You mention about the option, I’m just going to trigger the logic in this one – if we don’t trigger the option, what happens? He goes on a free. Come on guys.”
Brownhill has been a regular for the Clarets this season, making 16 appearances in all competitions and scoring three times.
The midfielder first made the move to Turf Moor in January 2020 after joining from Bristol City for a rumoured £9m fee.