Vincent Kompany addresses Burnley's fading survival hopes following damaging Everton defeat

Saturday’s game at Goodison Park was billed as a must-win encounter for the Clarets given the gap to safety had stretched to six points following their midweek draw with Wolves.

But after losing 1-0 to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s freak goal, it’s now going to take something miraculous for Burnley to stave off relegation back to the Championship.

But while it remains mathematically possible, Kompany insists his side will fight until the very end.

“It’s damaging if your mindset is to feel beaten up when you lose. That’s not my mindset,” he said.

“My mindset is this game makes me feel like I want to play the next game much quicker.

“The frustration doesn’t translate to feeling defeated in my head, the frustration translates into just wanting to play here another five times in a row until we get the points, wanting to play the next game as quick as we can until we get what we feel we could have earned in a lot more games this season.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Vincent Kompany the manager of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“You keep going, always.”

The most frustrating aspect of Saturday’s defeat was how Everton’s goal came with the last kick of what had been an otherwise encouraging first-half.

That’s the second week in succession this has happened to the Clarets, with Chelsea’s controversial penalty during the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge also coming at the end of the opening 45.

Despite this, Kompany doesn’t believe this is becoming a trend for his side, adding: “We’ve had the conversation before about the set pieces, I was asked how worried I was and obviously against Everton we did terrific. We did a fantastic job of defending set pieces.

“At the beginning of the season, it was conceding from counters and so on and so on.

“The point is, we are where we are for a reason. It’s because we’re not coming to terms with every situation in a game just yet.