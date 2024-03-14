Vincent Kompany adamant heads will not drop at Burnley despite Premier League struggles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heading into the final 10 games of the campaign, the Clarets sit in 19th and 10 points adrift of safety.

Having not won in their last 10, Burnley will require a miraculous recovery to avoid dropping back down to the Championship.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if it will be a challenge to ensure his players keep fighting, he told talkSPORT: “Not at all. It goes to the core of what I am. I didn’t sign up for this job just for the good times.

“This is tough, okay. But get on with it, work hard and I feel like I’m getting better because of it. Hopefully very soon it will show.”

While Kompany was pleased with the overall performance, he couldn’t hide his disappointment at how the Hammers were allowed back into the game.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Vincent Kompany the manager of Burnley FC reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on March 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“Just the timing of the two goals really,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“West Ham are a good team, they’ve got wingers one-on-one that can turn the game and change the momentum of the game.

“We’ve seen it enough in this league, when you have top players they can turn the momentum of a game. Players like [Lucas] Paqueta, [Michail] Antonio when they come on…so we didn’t have it all our own way in the second-half, for sure.

“But we were dangerous still, throughout the game. If it wasn’t for the two goals and the timing of it, it would have been a very mature performance but it is what it is.”

Kompany added: “The scenario of the game didn’t surprise me too much. I felt we were able to catch them off guard a little bit in the first-half with a really, really solid performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the second-half they were always going to come out and change something and that’s what they did.

“But even then, if it weren’t for that first minute goal we conceded in the second-half, we did what I felt we needed to do to get the three points.