'That will remain': Vincent Kompany makes promise to Burnley fans for final part of the season

The Clarets came so close to earning a long-awaited first win in 10 on Sunday when they led 2-0 against West Ham.

It means the gap to safety is now 10 points with 10 games remaining, giving the Clarets a daunting challenge to secure their Premier League status.

Regardless of what happens in terms of results, Kompany is adamant his side will give it everything they’ve got.

“The moment with our very last chance [against West Ham], you could just hear the noise and what it would have done to those guys [the fans],” Kompany told Clarets+.

“But look, we’ve had support in the Championship last year. Loads. We’ve had support this season in the Premier League and we keep fighting for them, so that will remain.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley and Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applaud the fans as Sander Berge looks dejected after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley FC at the London Stadium on March 10, 2024 in London, England.

Burnley’s fight was called into question during the back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Crystal Palace, where they shipped eight goals with no reply.

Despite his frustration at how the West Ham game played out, Kompany is proud of the way his side have responded.

“I have to do my best to take my emotions out of the last 10 minutes out of this room,” he said.

“The last 10 minutes is frustrating, the timing of both goals we conceded that’s frustrating as well.

“But there’s a team that fights, there’s a team that represents what I’ve come to understand Burnley to be, which is that fight and that hard work. We have to keep doing that.”

Kompany added: “The Palace game, it’s fair to remember that game but that’s not been a reference for us, that’s not been our team.

“Like every team in a season, you can have a bad game. The difference is when we have a bad game it has tremendously bad consequences.