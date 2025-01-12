Verdict: Why Burnley's FA Cup win at Reading proved to be a hugely productive endeavour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the midst of a promotion charge, Burnley could easily have been forgiven for treating the FA Cup like a nuisance.

Despite making all 11 changes and giving well-deserved rests to a host of first-team regulars, Saturday’s third round tie against Reading turned out to be a hugely productive day at the office. If anything, it couldn’t have been better timed.

Coming off the back of Burnley’s hectic festive schedule, where they played four games in the space of 10 days and faced some of their fiercest promotion rivals in league action, this was the time for Scott Parker’s men to take a breather.

But it turned out to be an entertaining affair, one that handed much-needed minutes to those players on the fringes of the first-team, saw the returns of two individuals who previously hadn’t kicked a ball this season – one in particular which got tongues wagging, which we’ll get onto – and saw the promising full debuts of two academy products.

All in all, Parker will have been delighted with Burnley’s day’s work.

Playing with freedom

While an all-change Burnley side ultimately needed extra-time to edge their way past a League One opponent, which on paper might make it look like it was a struggle, this was a really positive display from Parker’s men.

They dominated for large swathes, created bundles of chances and appeared to play with much more of a freedom and a swagger than we’ve previously been accustomed to this season.

They started the game like a house on fire, with Lyle Foster in particular causing all sorts of problems out on the left flank, something that was a common theme throughout the course of the game.

Jay Rodriguez, playing in a slightly unorthodox number 10/midfield role alongside the two youngsters Joe Bauress and Tommy McDermott – who were both excellent and didn’t look out of place at all despite their tender years – was finding the ball in the pockets of space in-between the lines, resulting in the Clarets forcing overloads on both sides of the pitch. Burnley subsequently looked devastating down both flanks.

They really ought to have capitalised and scored once or twice during the opening 10 to 15 minutes. They came close, to be fair: Foster hit the post, John Egan headed wide and Luca Koleosho forced a couple of decent saves as well.

But as Parker admitted himself, his side didn’t have their shooting boots on during the first-half and subsequently had to carry out a bit of defending as Reading slowly but surely worked their way back into the game and began to pose one or two problems of their own.

But even then, the Clarets were the far more potent side of the two and, while they had to wait, they finally made the breakthrough in the second-half when Foster capped off an impressive display with a close-range finish – at the second attempt – from Bauress’ pinpoint cross.

Howler

While it was a completely new back four on show, you were expecting Burnley at that point to see out the game and maybe even add another on the break. But the opposite happened, their lead lasted just six minutes.

Vaclav Hladky, in for the rested James Trafford, made a complete mess of Lewis Wing’s hopeful punt from long-range, which slipped through his grasp and bobbled over the goalline. It was the 77th minute and it was Reading’s first shot on target of the entire match.

Burnley needed a winner, so who do they turn to? Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Step forward the lesser-spotted Mike Tresor.

The winger, not seen all season, came off the bench late on and, with another 30 minutes to come in extra-time, ended up having a major impact on proceedings, having an impact on both of Burnley’s second and third goals which came via another substitute in Zian Flemming.

The Dutchman calmly steered home in the first-half of stoppage-time after Tresor, who brought some much-needed quality off the bench, had pulled the ball back into his path following a quick one-two.

Tresor would then go on to pick out the run of Bashir Humphreys, who produced a similar cutback late on as Flemming made sure of the win with Burnley’s third and his second.

The debate around Tresor will rage on, of course it will. But there can be no doubting his quality. What this means going forwards, only time will tell.

Momentum

This result – and performance – sets Burnley up nicely for a promotion showdown with Sunderland next Friday.

It keeps the momentum going too, despite all the changes, as the Clarets now extend their unbeaten run to 14 games.

The fact that Trafford, Connor Roberts, Maxime Esteve, CJ Egan-Riley, Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill, Jeremy Sarmiento and Jaidon Anthony were all able to put their feet up as Burnley secured their spot in the fourth round can only be seen as a big bonus.

Yes, it took longer than expected to get the job done but in truth the result never really felt in doubt, Burnley were always the side in control. The game only went to extra-time in the first place because of Reading’s freak goal. The only way the home side were going to cause an upset was by holding on for penalties and hoping for the best.

As it is, the Clarets found a way to get the job done and earned themselves a bunch of benefits in the process.