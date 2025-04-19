Verdict: Pivotal 60-second swing in Burnley's comeback win against Watford could prove decisive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For the first time this season, in the 43rd game, Burnley were staring down the barrel of conceding twice in a league game. But one man had different ideas.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A surprisingly sluggish first-half display perhaps merited a two-goal disadvantage. Scott Parker’s side could have had few complaints had it transpired that way.

For the first time, nerves appeared to be getting the better of them. Something just wasn’t quite right, they weren’t at the races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already trailing by a goal, the Clarets came within a whisker of falling further behind when Edo Kayembe thundered a 30-yard strike against the crossbar. Or so it appeared.

Replays actually showed James Trafford somehow managed to get the faintest of fingertips on Kayembe’s rocket to turn it onto the woodwork. It was a stunning save. Utterly world class. The type of stop that only a future England number one could make.

The 22-year-old was still celebrating his own antics (and why wouldn’t you?), by the time the Clarets had broken down the other end of the Vicarage Road pitch and equalised with a goal of real quality.

It was a pivotal 60 seconds in the context of the game, swinging the momentum in Burnley’s favour. But more significantly, it could well prove to be a pivotal and decisive moment in the context of their season, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker celebrates the win over Watford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

So close

Now here we are, sitting 90 minutes away from promotion back to the Premier League being secured. A victory against Sheffield United on Monday will get the job done.

Getting the job done is exactly what Burnley do. They’re simply inevitable. Even when they’re not at their best, and they were far from it during the first 45 minutes against Watford, they still find a way.

When momentum finally swung their way at the start of the second-half, they capitalised in the crucial moments. Speaking of inevitable, it’s no surprise that Josh Brownhill, otherwise known as Mr Reliable, was the man to bag the winning goal. That’s now 14 for the season and many of them have proven decisive.

Zian Flemming celebrates his equaliser against Watford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley were helped in their endeavours by a Watford side that quite simply lost their heads and imploded. Their boss Tom Cleverley said so himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a remarkable turn of events, Moussa Sissoko managed to pick up two yellow cards in quick succession before the game had even managed to get back underway after Brownhill’s header.

The first one was for dissent, the second one was for a nonsensical shove that thrust Zian Flemming to the floor. It was a complete moment of madness.

A one-man advantage became two just nine minutes later when Kayembe joined his Hornets teammate in marching down the tunnel when, while already on a booking, decided to elbow Marcus Edwards in the face.

Josh Brownhill celebrates his winner against Watford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

At this stage, you’re expecting the visitors to go on and put the game to bed, exploit the spaces and pick Watford off. That’s not quite how it transpired though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, the hosts almost grabbed an unlikely leveller at the death as they produced one or two uncomfortable moments for Burnley. But they came through it unscathed, much to the delight of the travelling Clarets who were in fine voice all day.

Comeback Kings

This was a bizarre game in many respects. It often lacked structure or conformity. As poor as Burnley were in the first-half, they still created good openings and still managed to work the ball into the final third on a regular occurrence.

Marcus Edwards, often the focal point of Burnley’s attacks, wasn’t quite at the races during the first-half. Defensively Connor Roberts was screaming out for more support, too.

Edwards was far from the only guilty party though. Burnley were scrappy across the pitch. Too often simple passes went astray and first touches let them down. It allowed Watford to get on top of them and capitalise on their pace and power in attack in the transitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley players celebrate the win over Watford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

As a result, Burnley’s goal was consistently peppered. I struggle to remember the last time Burnley gave up so many opportunities. Perhaps the first-half against Sheffield Wednesday, back in February?

Having conceded so early, with just eight minutes on the clock, Burnley did well – once again – to ensure no further damage ensued.

It was a similar story against Coventry when the Clarets also came from behind to record an invaluable victory. That’s no coincidence by the way, it’s a hallmark of most successful sides – that character to lift themselves off the canvas, dust themselves off and do what is required to fight their way back.

The fact it’s happened twice in Burnley’s last three games, at such a decisive stage of the season, is testament to the team spirit and doggedness Parker has harnessed. You don’t go 30 games unbeaten if the absolute fundamentals are there in abundance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So close

So now Burnley are just one game away from a promotion party. How sweet would it be to beat the side you’ve been trading blows with all season to get the job done?

Of course, nothing is guaranteed. A first defeat in 170 days would set up a nerve-jangling final two games of the campaign.

But having fought so hard to get into this position, sitting on 91 points after 43 games, Burnley don’t feel like the type of side who are going to give it up. This is within their grasp now, it’s the time to strike the final blow.