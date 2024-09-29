Verdict: Oxford United stalemate a step forward for Burnley despite frustrating scoreline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They say perception is 99 per cent of reality – and in Burnley’s case, there’s some truth to that.

There can be no denying that, despite no other Championship side scoring more than them so far this season, Burnley continue to lack a cutting edge in the final third.

That was once again the case at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday as Scott Parker’s men were held to an ultimately frustrating goalless draw.

But this was a much improved display, notable for the manner in which the Clarets controlled it from start to finish and were still able to carve open opportunities, even if they didn’t create as many as one would have liked.

Bizarrely, despite the respective results, this was a better performance than Burnley served up in victory against Portsmouth last week.

In terms of chance creation – and yes, I’m going to resort to that dreaded metric again, Expected Goals (xG) – the Clarets were actually more dangerous and potent against Oxford (1.83) as they were against Luton Town (1.46) and Cardiff City (0.81), despite netting four past the Hatters and hitting the Bluebirds for five.

Results are ultimately all that matter and will inevitably dictate the mood, but supporters should be encouraged by Saturday’s display, despite the disappointing scoreline.

Parker has rightfully warned for some caution when it comes to his side’s overall style of play, build-up, patterns of play and so on given he’s virtually been given a new side to coach two or three weeks into the season. It won’t happen overnight.

But despite the stalemate, this was a step forward for the Clarets. They offered far more, especially in the second-half when they ramped up the tempo and intensity, and on another day would have come away with a comfortable 1-0 or 2-0 win to lift themselves to the top of the table.

Total domination

This was an interesting game in that Oxford, with three wins from three home games so far this season, paid Burnley the ultimate respect by appearing not to even try and score.

That might seem like something of a stretch, but it’s not too far off. It wasn’t until the last 10 minutes when, with the game finely poised, the U’s realised they could maybe even win this despite offering virtually nothing all afternoon long.

Much of that though, it has to be said, was down to Burnley’s impressive control of proceedings. They took great care of the ball and gave the hosts absolutely nothing. In terms of shot stopping, James Trafford will never have a quieter afternoon.

It was tough going at times during the opening 45 minutes, but Burnley still managed to create some openings - with the two clear ones both falling for Lyle Foster, who blazed wastefully over with his first one before seeing his low effort deflect agonisingly wide of the near post.

The big, big chances though came in the second period when Burnley ramped up the pressure and put Oxford under all sorts of pressure.

Jeremy Sarmiento, starting his first ever Burnley game after his impressive cameo off the bench against Pompey, ought to have made it two goals in as many games only to miss the target from just 10 yards out. He simply had to score.

That chance, like the Foster one beforehand, was created by Luca Koleosho, who was once again Burnley’s clearest threat. Once he returned to his more natural left flank, he took on another whole lease of life.

Catching the eye

At the back, Maxime Esteve was in pure Rolls Royce mode yet again, while CJ Egan-Riley also performed well alongside him. His crossfield balls worked well to mix Burnley’s play up, making for a welcome tonic to the sidewards passes we witnessed against Portsmouth last week.

Bashir Humphreys was solid once again playing out of position at right-back, while Lucas Pires performed similarly over on the other side of defence.

Josh Cullen looked back to himself and back to full fitness after his recent time on the sidelines, nipping about and getting on the ball at every opportunity.

But it was further up the field, in the final third, where Burnley’s individual players didn’t perform so well.

Foster continues to lack confidence, but also, perhaps more worryingly, a presence. It’s why it was so surprising not to see Jay Rodriguez get more time off the bench in the second-half.

It also meant the Clarets sorely missed Zian Flemming, who was left out with a knock. Given the way the Dutchman holds the ball up and takes care of it, he would have made the perfect foil for the likes of Koleosho and Sarmiento. Hopefully his absence isn’t a long one.

More to come

Aside from that, this is clearly a Burnley side that is a work in progress. They’re learning on the job.

Despite all the long-term absences, a busy week with three games in seven days is perhaps a welcome sign, giving Parker’s men the chance to hone their craft in the best fashion possible.

If Burnley can recreate this display, especially in the second-half, against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night, I feel confident they will get their reward.

It’s still very much early days – and the fact Burnley have still started so well, sitting two points off the top and in the midst of a four-game unbeaten streak, despite not being at their best, can only bode well.