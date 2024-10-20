Verdict: Burnley provide more of the answers to awkward questions in commanding Sheffield Wednesday victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mammoth six hours and 48 minutes have now passed since Burnley last shipped a goal. Unsurprisingly, there’s no other Championship side with a better defensive record than Scott Parker’s men.

So soon into the 44-year-old’s reign at Turf Moor, Parker has already established rock solid foundations from which to build on. From the very first game, despite the ever-changing personnel, the Clarets looked an extremely well coached and well organised team unit. That hasn’t changed 10 games in.

Heading into this encounter at Hillsborough, though, questions – quite rightly in some circumstances – had been raised about Burnley’s prolificacy in front of goal.

It wasn’t even that the goals had dried up, which they had – with only five being scored in seven – it was the fact Burnley were struggling to even create opportunities for themselves, especially when coming up against sides sitting deep in a low block.

With such quality at their disposal, regardless of the players that ventured elsewhere during the summer, the Clarets had no excuse for being so goal shy.

First and foremost Burnley wanted a result, that goes without saying. Supporters were keen to get back to winning ways after the frustrating goalless draw to Preston North End prior to the break.

But after having two weeks to stew over things, Parker will also have wanted to see signs of development, promising shoots of progress in the opposition’s final third, if you will. It’s fair to say he got it.

Josh Brownhill of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Burnley FC at Hillsborough

Attacking threat

It helped that Burnley were facing a Sheffield Wednesday side that went after Burnley a bit more, opting to seek turnovers high up the pitch which granted them more space in behind.

But the Clarets were also much, much better themselves and on another day could have had three or four, that’s how improved they were.

In fact, it was arguably the best they’ve played since the 5-0 thrashing of Cardiff City in their first home game of the season, where they were at their clinical best. The hard-earned 1-0 win at Leeds United also springs to mind but a different type of performance was required that day, that was all about sitting in and frustrating their promotion rivals in front of a hostile, baying crowd.

Connor Roberts of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Burnley FC at Hillsborough

But in South Yorkshire, rather than West, Burnley enjoyed far more control of proceedings. But on this occasion, there was no sideways passing for the sake of it. Everything was done with much more purpose and alas, chances flowed as a result of it.

There will always be those that question the veracity of Expected Goals (xG), and that’s fair enough. I don’t intend to turn doubters into believers.

But in producing an xG of 1.71 against Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley produced their highest figures of the season. More than the 5-0 rout of Cardiff (0.81), more than the opening weekend 4-1 win at Luton (1.46). In fact, their second highest xG this season came away to Oxford (1.54), where they missed a couple of real sitters during a frustrating goalless draw at the Kassam.

More work to be done

Jaidon Anthony of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Burnley FC at Hillsborough

Now of course there’s no need to get carried away, this was by far the perfect performance. The Owls had their chances, one or two good ones too, and on another day it could have been far more awkward than it turned out to be. But this was exactly what we needed to see from the Clarets. The timing of it was just right.

While the first-half was relatively even, with both sides exchanging promising moments of pressure in waves of attacks, the second period was far more one-sided, to the point where it almost felt routine. You never felt Burnley were in any danger, even when the home side piled on some late pressure.

There were a couple of moments of good fortune, it has to be said. The unmarked Ike Ugbo ought to have hit the target when he was left completely unmarked from Barry Bannan’s free-kick. There were a couple of other near misses in the Burnley box during the first-half too.

Speaking of fortune, there was also a spot of luck in the manner of how Burnley’s opening goal came about, as Sheffield Wednesday defender Valery made a complete hash of dealing with CJ Egan-Riley’s long ball forward.

After getting his feet all twisted up, the ball bobbled through his grasp, allowing Jaidon Anthony to go through one-on-one with the goalkeeper where he stuck his shot away with aplomb to net his first goal in Burnley colours.

While the Owls came firing out of the blocks at the start of the second-half, as soon as Burnley doubled their lead – via Josh Brownhill’s fifth of the campaign – the game was as good as done.

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, celebrates following the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Burnley FC at Hillsborough

It was a typically Brownhill-esque goal too, arriving late in the box to steer home after Zian Flemming, who was superb leading the line in the absence of Lyle Foster, had been denied by the keeper.

Making the next step

More goals should have followed as confidence began to flow through the team. But it wasn’t to matter, it almost felt appropriate that Burnley saw out a comfortable 2-0 win.

Tougher challenges will follow, but as already touched upon, this felt like a step Burnley needed to take in their natural development. They firmly answered the questions that have been put to them.

Naturally, one spring doesn’t make a summer and Burnley must follow this up at Hull City in midweek.

But when you’re sitting pretty at the top of the table at the 10-game mark, having not fully clicked into gear, Parker is right to feel enthused about the season ahead.