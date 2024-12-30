Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Is this a good point or two dropped? You decide.

Scott Parker can be forgiven for being left with mixed feelings after his Burnley side played out a goalless draw against sixth-placed Middlesbrough in their final encounter of 2024.

As the saying goes: always respect the point away from home. Especially against a promotion rival and just three days on from the impressive win against Sheffield United. In that sense it’s been a hugely productive festive period with four points gained from two hugely challenging fixtures.

But Parker will no doubt be left with a slightly nagging feeling that this really ought to have been another three points to make it four wins on the spin – against top sides too in Norwich, Watford, the Blades and Boro – which would have sent out a real message to the remainder of the division.

A victory would also have seen the Clarets leapfrog Sheffield United into the top two, but as it is they remain third, a point adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

Tight affair

For the second time in the space of just three weeks, Burnley and Middlesbrough were unable to be separated, having played out a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor at the start of December.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Burnley player CJ Egan-Riley challenges Emmanuel Latte Lath of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough FC and Burnley FC at Riverside Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

These are two evenly-matched sides and, despite the lack of goalmouth action on show at the Riverside, I thought it was a compelling, intriguing, technically high game that constantly ebbed and flowed.

Ultimately, both sides lacked a little something in front of goal and in the final third. But there can be no denying the clearest opportunities, and one in particular, fell Burnley’s way.

Josh Brownhill, Burnley’s Mr Reliable in front of goal this season with nine goals from midfield, had already come the closest for either side when his goalbound effort was well blocked on the line early into the second-half.

But with just 13 minutes left on the clock and with the game finely poised, the Clarets couldn’t have asked for a better chance to finally break the deadlock and potentially grab a late winner.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford dives to make a save during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough FC and Burnley FC at Riverside Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It all started with a now customary crossfield ball from CJ Egan-Riley that was immaculately plucked out of the air by Jaidon Anthony, who was Burnley’s best performer of the night by some considerable distance. The winger still had plenty to do to surge past his marker before pulling the ball back for Brownhill, essentially putting it on a plate for the usually deadly marksman eight yards out from goal. But with only the keeper to beat, the skipper inexplicably blazed over.

It resulted in head on hands from the Burnley players and the travelling Clarets fans, while you could sense the relief among the home faithful.

It was a bad miss, one the midfielder will want to forget in a hurry. But given how integral he’s been to Burnley’s season, he’ll certainly be forgiven by Parker, his teammates and supporters alike.

Controlled

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Burnley player Jadon Anthony challenges Neto Borges of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough FC and Burnley FC at Riverside Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It’s a shame Brownhill’s shot didn’t nestle in the roof of the net, rather than into the home end, because it would have capped off another professional and measured away performance from Parker’s men.

The visitors started the game well, controlling matters for the first half an hour or so, both in and out of possession.

While they lacked a bit of quality in the final third, Boro defended well. It certainly wasn’t for the want of trying either, because the Clarets played some neat, intricate stuff at times and almost found a way through on two or three occasions while maintaining some good spells of pressure. We’re certainly starting to see signs that Burnley are finally clicking on that front.

One or two uncharacteristic errors resulted in some Boro pressure, which saw the home side gain some headway during the back end of the first-half. But other than one bizarre moment, where CJ Egan-Riley was almost punished for letting the ball bounce and James Trafford then being caught dawdling on the ball in no man’s land, Boro were otherwise limited to very little in front of goal.

Given how free-scoring Boro can often be, they’ve scored 41 to Burnley’s 30, the Clarets did well to keep them relatively quiet on that front.

The second-half could also have gone either way, but again it was Burnley who created the two big chances, both falling for Brownhill. But they weren’t able to capitalise and they were eventually forced to settle for a point in their final outing of 2024.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Burnley head coach Scott Parker acknowledges the Burnley fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough FC and Burnley FC at Riverside Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The form team

The Clarets will be happy with their night’s work but will inevitably feel a little frustrated not to secure a fourth straight win to move into the top two.

Their form remains excellent though; they’re now unbeaten in 11. They added another clean sheet to the collection too, that’s now 15 for the season. On a broader note, and quite remarkably it has to be said, they’ve only lost five of their last 93 Championship fixtures.

Perhaps they looked a little leggy at times on Teesside, but that’s to be expected at this time of year where they’re essentially playing every three days.

Parker has to manage this period and has some tough calls to make. Having named an unchanged side for the third game running, which was more than understandable given the recent results, you would expect at least one or two changes against Stoke City on New Year’s Day to at least freshen it up a little.