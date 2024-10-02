Verdict: Burnley improving step-by-step, but edgy Plymouth Argyle win proves there's still more to come

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five unbeaten, back-to-back clean sheets and now up to second in the table – and yet you sense there’s a whole lot more to come from Burnley.

After the frustration of Saturday’s goalless draw against Oxford United, where Burnley’s overall display was actually much improved, Scott Parker’s side needed to get back to winning ways against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it’s still early days, the Clarets can’t afford to be dropping too many points against sides like Plymouth, outfits that are likely to be battling for survival come the end of the season.

That’s not to say these games are ever easy, nor routine, and that certainly proved to be the case as Burnley nervously held on during the final stages.

But on another night, this would have been a comfortable home win had the hosts fully capitalised on their dominant first-half display, which was some of the best football they’ve played this season, arguably their best since the opening weekend win at Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top

To resort to clichés, this was a true game of two halves. While Plymouth came out of the traps early doors, showing more adventure in a couple of minutes than Oxford did in 90 on Saturday, the half otherwise belonged to Parker’s men.

Josh Brownhill celebrates opening the scoring from the spot against Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Their football was far more incisive, carried far more intent and chance creation followed off the back as a result.

They were helped by a Plymouth side that, unlike Oxford and Portsmouth, weren’t content to just sit in and offer no threat. They kept a shape about them but there were spaces to exploit, namely out wide where Luca Koleosho and Jaidon Anthony were able to get at their markers and get in behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is where Burnley let themselves down, because too often in the first-half their end product was found wanting. Whether it was the final ball that failed to pick out a teammate or a dribble into no man’s land, the wingers were a threat all half long but lacked a killer instinct.

That will come with time though, especially in Koleosho’s case who is still only 20. He has so much potential but he also needs to keep his head up. Too often his shoulders droop down and he takes a knock to his confidence when things don’t go his way. He just has to try, try and try again.

Lyle Foster tries to lob Plymouth Argyle keeper Daniel Grimshaw. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Anxious

Burnley finally got the goal their first-half dominance deserved when Josh Brownhill slotted home from 12 yards after Josh Cullen had been upended inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argyle boss Wayne Rooney felt the awarding was a little generous having watched the incident back, but it was a careless challenge and Bobby Madley had no real option but to point to the spot.

In any case, that’s now four goals in eight games for the skipper, who is rapidly becoming Burnley’s go-to man in front of goal.

Goalscorer Josh Brownhill leads the celebrations after victory over Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The second-half, by comparison, was a far more nervy and edgy affair. With only a one-goal lead, and a second not arriving any time soon, the visitors sensed they could possibly snatch an unlikely point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were soon the side picking up on second balls, winning turnovers and working the ball into the Burnley half on a far more regular basis.

This though, is where the Clarets deserve plenty of credit because defensively this season they’ve been near impeccable, shipping just four goals in eight games. Only Sheffield United have conceded fewer, with three.

While Plymouth did begin to offer a threat, they were limited to two or three half chances, that was it. There were a couple of shots that whisked wide of James Trafford’s goal, but the stopper didn’t have any meaningful saves to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also managed the game well enough during the final throes of the game, helped by the added freshness of substitutes Jeremy Sarmiento, Josh Laurent and Jay Rodriguez. The majority of stoppage-time was played by the corner flag deep into Plymouth territory, which made for a far more comfortable last few seconds than it easily could have been.

Getting there

Scott Parker celebrates victory over Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Despite the anxiousness of the second-half, no-one could argue that Burnley didn’t deserve this victory. Their first-half display alone was enough to warrant the three points alone.

You can see, slowly but surely, the development of Burnley’s side, which let’s not forget was only hastily assembled four or five weeks ago after a hectic end to the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a Clarets side that is essentially learning on the job. This is their pre-season and they’re managing to pick up results at the same time.

It’s not always slick and the most enjoyable to watch, albeit the first 45 minutes against Plymouth were much better. But they’re getting there, slowly but surely, and there are signs of Parker's style of play and patterns of play are developing.

In terms of goals scored, while there’s clearly more work to be done, only Sunderland have scored more so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concern though, is that since the opening two games of the season the Clarets have only found the back of the net five times in their following six outings. Play like they did against Plymouth in the first-half though and that will surely rectify itself.

If Burnley are able to capitalise on this latest win, their fifth in eight, with another victory against local rivals Preston North End in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, Parker will be well in his rights to be delighted with his side’s start to the season, safe in the knowledge there is still more to come.