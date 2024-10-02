Burnley boss Scott Parker provides Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming fitness update after Plymouth Argyle win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker is hoping Burnley will be boosted by the returns of Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming against Preston North End at the weekend.

The duo weren’t involved for the 1-0 win against Plymouth Argyle last night after picking up knocks that also ruled them out of the weekend stalemate against Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But their injuries aren’t thought to be too serious and Parker is keen for them to be involved on Saturday to add some freshness to Burnley’s squad.

“They were close [to being involved last night],” he said. “I’m hoping they will be back for the weekend and that would give us a bit more of a boost certainly.

“We could just do with a bit more with the quick turnarounds, a bit more fresher legs to freshen it up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a young back four at this moment in time, we’ve got a right-back who is left-footed who should be a left centre-half or a left-back. Those boys are doing remarkably well.”

Lyle Foster, meanwhile, should be fine to face Preston in the Lancashire derby at the weekend despite coming off last night shortly after receiving medical treatment.

Connor Roberts. Burnley v Blackburn Rovers, 31st August 2024 at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“It looked like it was just cramp,” Parker added. “He worked tirelessly at the weekend, we’ve barely had any time [in between games] so we’ve just been recovering.

“It just looked to be a fatigue issue hopefully.”

The Clarets remain without Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsay, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor.