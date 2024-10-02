Burnley boss Scott Parker provides Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming fitness update after Plymouth Argyle win
The duo weren’t involved for the 1-0 win against Plymouth Argyle last night after picking up knocks that also ruled them out of the weekend stalemate against Oxford United.
But their injuries aren’t thought to be too serious and Parker is keen for them to be involved on Saturday to add some freshness to Burnley’s squad.
“They were close [to being involved last night],” he said. “I’m hoping they will be back for the weekend and that would give us a bit more of a boost certainly.
“We could just do with a bit more with the quick turnarounds, a bit more fresher legs to freshen it up.
“It’s a young back four at this moment in time, we’ve got a right-back who is left-footed who should be a left centre-half or a left-back. Those boys are doing remarkably well.”
Lyle Foster, meanwhile, should be fine to face Preston in the Lancashire derby at the weekend despite coming off last night shortly after receiving medical treatment.
“It looked like it was just cramp,” Parker added. “He worked tirelessly at the weekend, we’ve barely had any time [in between games] so we’ve just been recovering.
“It just looked to be a fatigue issue hopefully.”
The Clarets remain without Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsay, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor.
