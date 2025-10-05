Unai Emery makes 'more comfortable' admission after Aston Villa's Burnley win

Unai Emery spoke of his satisfaction after his Aston Villa side continued their revival with a victory over Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Villa made a slow start to the season, struggling for goals and winning just one of their first six games.

But Emery’s side have bounced back with four straight wins in all competitions, two in the Premier League and two in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa were well worth their 2-1 victory over the Clarets, despite being forced to hold on for a nervy finish after Lesley Ugochukwu’s goal back.

But the home side had already done the hard work, getting two goals in front thanks to two Donyell Malen strikes.

The result lifts Villa away from the relegation zone and up to 13th in the table.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa boss Unai Emery (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

"Here in Villa Park we have to make it a fortress,” “Emery said.

"We have to compete and we are finishing before the international break in good balance. We are feeling more comfortable than we were. I am really happy how the players have responded with our demands.

“I’m very happy with how we are progressing, the development of some and we planned it being serious and being disciplined. The players responded very well and we achieved three points. I am very happy with the players.

“We are getting balance in the league, we are under expectation for our demands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know the Premier League is so, so difficult, and to keep the same consistency that we had the last in the last three years is not easy. But we want to feel comfortable, getting the way progressively after our poor start.

“There is still work to do, and still players to add to us, getting better, getting confidence.”

Your next Burnley FC read: 25 photos of Burnley fans arriving at Villa Park for Premier League fixture against Aston Villa