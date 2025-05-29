'Tried to buy him': Craig Bellamy reveals surprise Wales call-up was a transfer target for Burnley
That’s according to the former Clarets assistant, who worked under Vincent Kompany before leaving to take over his country.
Since then, Bellamy has thrived in his new role. Now, ahead of Wales’ June double header, the 45-year-old has surprisingly included 18-year-old Ronan Kpakio for the games against Liechtenstein and Belgium.
The teenager’s inclusion has raised a few eyebrows given the right-back has only made one league start for his club Cardiff City.
Kpakio made his debut during a Carabao Cup first round tie against Bristol Rovers in August 2024, before making his first appearance in the league as a substitute during a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United in December.
According to Bellamy, the highly-rated defender, who has previously represented Wales at Under-19 level, was a target for the Clarets during his time at the club.
“I’ve known Ronan since he was very, very young and I’ve kept an eye on him,” he said during a press conference.
“Even last year, we wanted to buy him for Burnley, so I’m fully aware of him. I’ve watched him especially over the last couple of years and his progression has been outstanding.
"His potential is ridiculously high. He’s athletic, he’s very intelligent. If he wasn’t injured I would have had him in [the squad] in March, but right-back is an area where we need to start developing players in that position. He’s the perfect profile for that.
"You might see it [Kpakio leaving Cardiff] this year. I don’t think it will just be them [interested].”
