Tributes paid to popular Padiham FC footballer as Everton colours appeal made for funeral

A date has been set for the funeral of a Padiham FC footballer who cruelly lost his life to leukaemia.

Chris Bandell, known as ‘Bandy’, passed away last Friday at the age of 29.

He’s been described as “one of the most genuine guys you’ll ever meet” by his former club, who have also passed on their condolences to Chris’ family and friends.

“Our hearts are broken as we announce the extremely sad news about the passing of Chris Bandell (Bandy) after a long battle with illness,” Padiham FC posted on their X page.

“Bandy was a very popular figure at the club and was one of most genuine guys you’ll ever meet. Our thoughts are with all his family & friends x”

The life of the striker, who was first diagnosed with the illness in January 2024, will be celebrated at a funeral at 2pm on Monday, June 16. It will be held at Walton Lea Crematorium, Warrington.

Those who attend are urged to wear Royal Blue as a nod to his beloved Everton. Even his Liverpool-supporting friends have committed to wearing blue for the occasion.

Picture: Padiham Football Club

Chris played for the Toffees’ academy from the age of five to 14. He then went on to enjoy a successful career in non-league with Warrington Town, Barnton, Ashton Athletic and Padiham.

A season-ticket holder at Goodison Park, Chris also managed to tour Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium before his illness took hold of him.

Opening up on his son’s battle, Chris’ father Dave told Everton’s official website: "He fought so hard and his spirits were always good. His brother was a perfect match for a stem cell transplant but, unfortunately, he had a very aggressive form of the cancer and the stem cell didn't take.

"He was bed-ridden at Clatterbridge at the end but was still in good spirits. He hadn't spoken for 48 hours – but then when he woke up he started singing, 'If you know your history'. It made my day but it also cracked me up. They were his last words.

“Now we want everyone to wear Royal Blue at his funeral and celebrate his life.”