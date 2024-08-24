Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker believes today’s top-of-the-table clash against Sunderland will be an excellent early barometer for his Burnley side.

It’s been a perfect start to Parker’s reign to date, with two wins from two and an impressive nine goals scored.

It leaves the Clarets top of the table, ahead of the Black Cats on goal difference – following their wins against Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday, without shipping a goal.

“It’s a tough, tough game,” Parker said.

“I’ve obviously been there as a player and there will be 40,000 people in the stadium at the weekend.

“They’ve got off to a really good start and they’re a really good side. They’re a young side, a dynamic team, a new coach in who has done really well.

“We’re under no illusions as to what we’re going to come up against, but we also faced that in the previous two fixtures against two really good sides, so we will be prepared and ready.”

Parker added: “It’s a brilliant test. This early into where I sit and how long I’ve been here, every test that comes is a good barometer for me to know exactly where we are.

“I’ve been here for six or seven weeks now and every weekend and every day in training I am learning different things.

“This game brings a different challenge to us and again it will be great learning for me and understanding every individual. These are great experiences for me to try and develop this team.”

Parker faces a new manager on these shores in Régis Le Bris, who left Lorient to take the reins at the Stadium of Light during the summer.

“It’s similar to what I experienced in my last job [Club Brugge],” Parker said.

“It’s like when you’re a player, you go into a new club with a different culture and a different environment, so the coach has done really well.

“They’re a well coached, well drilled team and obviously the results have shown that.

“It’s still early though and he’s probably thinking like me in that sense. They’ve had two really good results and done really well.”