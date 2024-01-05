Tottenham v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for FA Cup third round tie

Burnley take a brief break from their league travails when they take on Tottenham in the FA Cup later tonight.

Vincent Kompany’s return to action after their painful late defeat to Aston Villa in their last outing, where they came so close to securing an invaluable point with 10 men.

But a last-gasp Douglas Luiz penalty broke their hearts, as Unai Emery’s men ran out 3-2 winners to leave Burnley second from bottom and five points adrift of safety.

They enter the FA Cup at the third round stage against a Tottenham side that sit fifth in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglu’s management.

Spurs have won four of their last five games and were 3-1 winners in their last outing against Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: General view inside the stadium of a television screen showing the stadium ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The match is being held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday, January 5. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes. The game will be screened live by ITV. Coverage begins on ITV1 at 7.30pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Jordan Beyer will miss out after picking up an injury during Burnley’s 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Vincent Kompany, however, is hopeful the knock isn’t too bad and believes Beyer could be back for the Luton Town game.

Sander Berge, meanwhile, serves his one-match ban after being dismissed for two yellows against Villa.

Hjalmar Ekdal and Jack Cork remain doubts, while Luca Koleosho is a long-term absentee.

As for Spurs, Ange Postecoglu has confirmed Son Heung-min is no longer available due to his participation in the Asian Cup.

Tottenham will also be without the services of Pape Matar Sarr, who was already due to jet off for the African Cup of Nations before he picked up a hamstring injury in the weekend win against Bournemouth.

Key first-teamer Micky van de Ven could make a surprise early return, but James Maddison and Cristian Romero both remain sidelined, while Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon are all out for the long haul. Alejo Veliz, meanwhile, is a fitness doubt.

Dejan Kulusevski returns to the fold though having served a suspension in the game against Bournemouth.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

I don’t make a big distinction between the fact it’s an FA Cup game or a Premier League game.

“We have the opportunity to play against one of the best teams in England in one of the best stadiums in the world, so that means a lot.

“We are treating it like an important game for us to continue. Measuring ourselves against these teams, that is something for me that is important.

“Brutally honest, it’s the best possible draw. You can have these kind of draws in the quarter-finals and you’ve played X amount of games. You’ve played against League Two clubs, League One clubs and all of a sudden you get to the semi-finals.

“It’s better to have the outcome of these types of games early for us, game one. If you win the game you can hope for a positive cup run and you carry on. If you don’t win the game you move back to the league.

“I’m embracing the challenge but I’m not saying it’s a bad draw. It’s the right draw at the right time.”

What are the predicted teams?

Tottenham: Forster, Emerson, Dier, Davies, Udogie, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Gil

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Brownhill, Cullen, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster

Who is the referee?

Sam Barrott. He’s officiated 22 games so far this season, dishing out 73 yellow cards and three reds. He’s taken charge of two Burnley games already this season, the 2-1 defeats to Bournemouth and West Ham.

Is VAR in operation?

Yes. With two Premier League clubs facing each other, the technology will be in use. Darren Bond will be the VAR official.

What are the latest odds?

Spurs: 1/2

Draw: 18/5

Burnley: 5/1