Tottenham v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets bid to avoid relegation
Even if they do pick up three points in North London, Vincent Kompany’s side can still be demoted if Nottingham Forest beat Chelsea.
Sitting five points adrift of safety with only two games to play, the outlook looks bleak for the Clarets.
But should things go well this weekend, it could set up a potential final day showdown with Forest at Turf Moor next week.
First up for Burnley is a Spurs side that are badly out form, having lost their last four games on the bounce.
Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, May 11. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Is it on TV?
No. The game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Maxime Esteve has been ruled fit after recovering from an illness that meant he had to be withdrawn during last week’s game against Newcastle.
Luca Koleosho, however, is not in contention as he continues to work his way back from a long-term knee injury.
Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond remain sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.
As for Tottenham, Fraser Forster, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Timo Werner will all miss out through injury.
Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments
“We go away to Spurs, it’s a tough opponent, they have the players and there’s a reason why they are where they are in the league. But again it’s football and before you know it, you’re filled with confidence again. You’re filled with something that gets you through the door.
“I live with this idea that we’re a team that is alive, we’re a club that’s alive. It doesn’t stop and start with the next game or the next two games. It’s an exciting place to be at.”
What are the predicted teams?
Tottenham: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Emerson, Bentancur, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son, Richarlison
Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Vitinho, Odobert, Bruun Larsen, Foster
Who is the referee?
Jarred Gillett. He’s overseen 28 games this season, dishing out 116 yellow cards and three reds. He took charge of Burnley’s 1-0 defeat to Wolves and 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal.
What are the latest odds?
Tottenham: 3/10
Draw: 5/1
Burnley: 13/2
Odds according to SkyBet.
