'Top operator', 'my type of defender': Burnley & West Brom fans react to Dara O'Shea move

The 24-year-old joins in the footsteps of Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi, who have both seen their loan moves to Turf Moor made permanent ahead of the Clarets’ return to the Premier League.

The centre-back will now provide competition for Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal, while Luke McNally is expected to go out on loan again in the Championship following his spell with Coventry City during the second half of last season.

Here’s a flavour of what Burnley fans have had to say about the capture:

Neil Wilby: Good signing. My type of defender/leader.

ClaretsRoundUp: Brilliant signing from the club, 24 year old CB captain of his former side with huge potential. Good move from the club. Welcome Dara.

O'Shea in action for West Brom last season

Christian Callister: Good signing this good age & plenty of time to develop into a top CB under Kompany – 7 million in this market is a good deal with the price of transfers these days!

Jo Green: You know when fans from other teams send Dara their best wishes, he is going to be one hell of a signing for us. Welcome to Turf Moor. Exciting things are happening

Jordan Rushworth: Very pleased with this. Adds great quality to the centre-back position

RobbieDH20: Beyer, Ekdal, Al-Dakhil, McNally, O’Shea – five top quality centre backs all being coached by VK. Can’t wait to see how they all progress

Nashville Clarets: LOVE this....it begins! guy played us very well last term, will be a great asset in that backline....SO much talent. excellent pick. UTC!

West Brom fans also weighed in with their views:

Mark Slater: Take good care of him, he'll give 110% and has always been a great character! Gutted to lose him but deserves his chance.

Tom Lohmus: Honest to god guys you have a top defender and on the cheap as well. Look after Dara and watch him grow as a footballer. Thank you and good luck Dara. Will be missed.

WestBromAholic: Cheers Burnley you’ve made me sad x

Joejb45: Painful, but will be a top operator for yourselves. Look after him.

Yacxb: You've got yourself a hell of a player and great person. Hope he shines in the prem under Kompany

WBA Rhys: Take good care of him, he’s got a winner’s mentality and a good leader got a good up and coming player

SaintMaxi45: So annoyed you’ve signed him. But take good care of him. Great player