'To have a chance': Vincent Kompany makes momentum claim following Burnley's late comeback against Fulham
The last time the Clarets took to the field at Turf Moor, they were the ones trudging off after conceding a last-gasp equaliser to Luton Town.
Since then, the Hatters have enjoyed a four-game unbeaten run, winning three.
On Saturday, Burnley came from two goals down to salvage a last-gasp point thanks to David Fofana’s double on his home debut.
While Kompany was understandably delighted not to come away empty handed, he’ll now be hoping this is the moment that changes Burnley’s season.
“It’s a mixed feeling,” he said.
“The two goals we concede can’t happen, but I’ve been in the game long enough to know how difficult it is to come back, especially when you’re at home when you’re 2-0 down and you can feel sorry for yourself, but we didn’t.
“The main note I concede is one, the belief and togetherness is what we will need until the end of the season to have a chance.
“But two, the new players and the players that came off the bench showed good signs. We move on and try again next time.”
Kompany added: “So far we’ve had the feeling that things don’t always go our way. The Luton game is still a painful memory because of the controversy about the goal.
“You can’t dwell on those moments though, you have to believe that you’re going to have your moments as well in a season and this is exactly what happened against Fulham and it can happen again.”