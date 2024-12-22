'To be honest': Tom Cleverley makes frank admission after Watford's defeat to Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tom Cleverley blasted his Watford players for their “unacceptable” display against Burnley – conceding the close scoreline flattered his side.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hornets threatened to snatch an unlikely point late on when they reduced the arrears 10 minutes from time, but the damage had already been done by Burnley thanks to goals from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill.

Scott Parker’s side dominated the contest and ought to have won more comfortably, but were eventually forced to see out a nervy 2-1 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, Cleverley admitted his side were well off the pace.

“I think losing 2-1 flatters us to be honest and I said that to the players afterwards,” he said.

“Let’s not fall into a false sense of security of losing 2-1 at Burnley because that could have been a lot more convincing for them. That performance from us today was nowhere near acceptable.

“They showed more personality to play when they were on the ball, they were better at solving problems, but most worrying of all they ran more and they tackled harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Tom Cleverley, Manager of Watford, acknowledges the fans prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Watford FC at Turf Moor on December 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“It was a really disappointing afternoon. But the beauty of the Championship is we get chances to put this right in five days and then eight days’ time.

“The players have always responded well to a performance like that, but we have to. If we are serious about our ambitions this season then we have to have a better mindset in these away games.

“You will suffer setbacks – at home we have suffered setbacks but when it happens away from home we don’t show the same character and mindset to come back from them.”