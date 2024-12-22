'To be honest': Tom Cleverley makes frank admission after Watford's defeat to Burnley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Hornets threatened to snatch an unlikely point late on when they reduced the arrears 10 minutes from time, but the damage had already been done by Burnley thanks to goals from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill.
Scott Parker’s side dominated the contest and ought to have won more comfortably, but were eventually forced to see out a nervy 2-1 win.
Speaking after the game, Cleverley admitted his side were well off the pace.
“I think losing 2-1 flatters us to be honest and I said that to the players afterwards,” he said.
“Let’s not fall into a false sense of security of losing 2-1 at Burnley because that could have been a lot more convincing for them. That performance from us today was nowhere near acceptable.
“They showed more personality to play when they were on the ball, they were better at solving problems, but most worrying of all they ran more and they tackled harder.
“It was a really disappointing afternoon. But the beauty of the Championship is we get chances to put this right in five days and then eight days’ time.
“The players have always responded well to a performance like that, but we have to. If we are serious about our ambitions this season then we have to have a better mindset in these away games.
“You will suffer setbacks – at home we have suffered setbacks but when it happens away from home we don’t show the same character and mindset to come back from them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.