Tickets details, price, allocation and sale dates for Burnley’s season opener at Tottenham

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:20 BST
It’s now less than a month until Burnley kick off their 2025/26 campaign with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur.
The Clarets have been handed a tricky start following their automatic promotion from the Championship, facing Thomas Frank’s side in their first game.

Ironically, the location of Burnley’s first game back in the top flight comes at the same stadium as where their relegation was confirmed under Vincent Kompany two years ago.

We only have four weekends to wait for the season opener, with the game taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 16.

Ticket details for the fixture have now been released by the Clarets, with the club being given a slightly reduced allocation of 2,102.

Tickets are capped at £30 for adults, £25 for Over-66s and those aged 18-21, and £18 for Under-21s.

The sale process begins at 10am on Friday, July 25 July on a priority selling period.

Burnley kick off their 2025/26 season with a tricky trip to Tottenham (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)placeholder image
Burnley kick off their 2025/26 season with a tricky trip to Tottenham (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

These are as follows:

  • Friday, July 25: Premium members & hospitality season ticket holders
  • Monday, July 28: Season ticket holders with more than 2,000 loyalty points

  • Tuesday, July 29: Season ticket holders with more than 1,750 loyalty points

  • Wednesday, July 30: Season ticket holders with more than 900 loyalty points
  • Thursday, July 31: Season ticket holders and BFC extra & junior members
  • Friday, August 1: General sale

Tickets for this game can be bought online, over the phone or in person at the ticket office. Final date for sales is 12 noon on Friday, August 15.

All tickets will be digital.

