'This is the beginning': Chelsea's Ian Maatsen outlines career objective after successful Burnley spell

The left-back spent the season on loan from Chelsea, playing a key role in the club’s Championship title win.

Vincent Kompany’s side are reportedly keen to bring the 21-year-old back on a permanent deal, but Chelsea’s asking price is currently out of their range.

Whatever his future holds, the Dutchman now has a hunger for success, having also being included in the Championship’s team of the season.

“That’s something I wanted to win when I came to Burnley,” he told Chelsea’s official website.

“When I told the coach at the start he told me I’d need to show my qualities every day, even in the worst moments against much better teams than us, in the top games, and that was really an achievement for me.

“When I heard the news I was really proud of myself. I can show people that I’m capable of doing the same habits I have from the beginning of the season until the end and playing consistently.

Maatsen was named in the Championship's team of the season

“My medals and awards have a nice place in my house, with my football boots and everything. I always look at it every morning when I wake up and say ‘wow’.

“When my friends and family come round they just look at it and say ‘you’ve come so far, but this is the beginning of a good career’.