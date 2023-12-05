Vincent Kompany doesn’t believe the costly error that led to Wolves’ winning goal against Burnley was the deciding moment in the game.

The Clarets remain rooted inside the relegation zone after suffering a 1-0 defeat at Molineux in a narrow game with little to choose between the two sides.

The visitors were made to pay for a big miss from Jay Rodriguez late on in the half when, just four minutes later, they gifted Wolves the lead.

Dara O’Shea put Sander Berge under pressure with a pass out from the back and the midfielder’s heavy touch allowed Wolves to work the ball to Hwang, who stuck the ball past James Trafford.

“This game is decided in moments,” Kompany said.

“We had ours but we didn’t take it and with one of the few chances we conceded we conceded a goal.

“I looked at it quickly, but I don’t know. We will have to do an analysis. I can imagine if something went wrong somebody has done something they shouldn’t have done, but in the end I don’t think this game was just decided by this one moment. We can look at ourselves as well and say we should have scored.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley FC at Molineux on December 05, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“I’m never going to sit here after a defeat and not feel the way I feel now, but I can be objective. I can be quite honest about what I’m seeing at the moment.

“What I’m seeing is a team that’s alive, a team that is in games and is fighting. We have to believe we’ve been in games for some time now, it’s not the first time we’ve played well. We have to believe this will give us results.”

While Burnley were the better side in the opening half and were unfortunate to be behind, they lacked any real threat in the second period.

When asked if his side did enough to force an equaliser, Kompany responded: “Did we do enough? I think we do all we can, always. That’s what our side does.