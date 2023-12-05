'This game is decided by moments': Vincent Kompany's immediate reaction to Burnley's narrow defeat to Wolves
The Clarets remain rooted inside the relegation zone after suffering a 1-0 defeat at Molineux in a narrow game with little to choose between the two sides.
The visitors were made to pay for a big miss from Jay Rodriguez late on in the half when, just four minutes later, they gifted Wolves the lead.
Dara O’Shea put Sander Berge under pressure with a pass out from the back and the midfielder’s heavy touch allowed Wolves to work the ball to Hwang, who stuck the ball past James Trafford.
“This game is decided in moments,” Kompany said.
“We had ours but we didn’t take it and with one of the few chances we conceded we conceded a goal.
“I looked at it quickly, but I don’t know. We will have to do an analysis. I can imagine if something went wrong somebody has done something they shouldn’t have done, but in the end I don’t think this game was just decided by this one moment. We can look at ourselves as well and say we should have scored.
“I’m never going to sit here after a defeat and not feel the way I feel now, but I can be objective. I can be quite honest about what I’m seeing at the moment.
“What I’m seeing is a team that’s alive, a team that is in games and is fighting. We have to believe we’ve been in games for some time now, it’s not the first time we’ve played well. We have to believe this will give us results.”
While Burnley were the better side in the opening half and were unfortunate to be behind, they lacked any real threat in the second period.
When asked if his side did enough to force an equaliser, Kompany responded: “Did we do enough? I think we do all we can, always. That’s what our side does.
“The ball was still going in the box, so in those moments…you’re playing against teams with quality and you just have to make sure we stay in positions where you can get a result. Today was close, it was really close.”