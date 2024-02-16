'They are with him': Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes intriguing observation about Vincent Kompany and Burnley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spaniard brings his Arsenal side to Turf Moor tomorrow looking to claim more points in their bid to topple title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Burnley’s concerns are down at the other end of the table, sitting 19th and seven points adrift of safety.

Despite winning just three of their 24 games, Kompany’s job at Turf Moor is safe and his players continue to give everything for the cause.

With Burnley pushing Liverpool all the way at Anfield last week, Arteta knows his Arsenal side will have to be at their best to pick up a fifth straight win.

"It already started last season with what they did in the Championship,” he said.

"It was phenomenal, a record season for them and to do that you need to be exceptional at what you do.

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta (L) and Burnley's Belgian manager Vincent Kompany (R) embrace on the final whistle in the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on November 11, 2023. Arsenal won the game 3-1. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE.

"If not, that doesn’t happen, big credit to him, but it’s the way he can convince people because even when they went through a difficult period, I look at the players, how they behave, the staff, the crowd, they are with him.

"They follow him and are constantly trying to do what he demands them to do and they’ve been really competitive. In my opinion, they’ve been really unlucky with a lot of the results they’ve had this season.”

Arteta and Kompany worked closely together during their time at Man City, when Arteta was number two to manager Pep Guardiola.

“Friends? Buddies? Well, we know each other really well,” he added.

"I have huge respect for him, we had a really good relationship when we worked together and now as well. I have a huge admiration for him.

"When he was a player, when I worked with him and he was captain, he conducted himself with a special aura around him.