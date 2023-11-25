'There have been signs': Vincent Kompany makes Burnley progress claim ahead of West Ham clash

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has acknowledged it’s time to start turning improved performances into results – starting with today’s clash against West Ham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While the mood around Turf Moor has been doom and gloom in recent weeks following five straight league defeats, Kompany has been encouraged that his team’s performances have at least been heading in the right direction.

The Clarets were the better side in their last home game, which they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace, before falling to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in their last outing where – again – their performance was positive.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Burnley remain bottom of the division on just four points, Kompany is confident his side is heading in the right direction.

“I just think you go to the Emirates, what type of game do you expect? I felt the game plan and the way the players executed what needed to be done in that game was good,” he said.

“I thought it was the type of performance that could see you get a result sometimes in these types of games. Unless you are going to tell me you should go to the Emirates and play them off the park? I felt it was the type of performance that could get you results.

“Against Palace, I don’t want to go too far back but there have been signs in training and signs in games we’ve had ad-hoc moments already, whether it’s Forest away or Luton, it’s not like we’ve not had any performances.