'The Welsh Cafu...absolutely robbed Swansea' - fans' brilliant reaction to Burnley's signing of Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts of Wales celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group A match between Turkey and Wales.

Burnley have finally complated the signing of Connor Roberts from Swansea City – and there has been a huge reaction on social media.

The deal comes after the signing of Maxwell Cornet from Lyon as Burnley strengthen their squad before the transfer deadline – and there could be more deals still to happen.

The Clarets got Roberts for a cut-price £2.5million after the player decided to leave the Championship club after Sean Dyche revived his interest in the Welshman.

Highly-rated Roberts, who starred as right wing-back for Wales in Euro 2020, only had a year left on his contract.

Even so, it looks like a steal for the 25-year-old, and fans of both clubs were quick to take to Twitter to comment on the transfer.

Here’s a pick of some of the comments:

@jaswinburne1: Phenomenal signing this. Love Lowton & Bardsley but been saying for ages we need someone who is the right side of 30 and he really is that

@WillLankyMedia: Superb signing! Over the moon with that. Just a midfielder in now…

@CallumSeth7: phenomenal value for someones who scored in the Euros from RB that. great deal in a position we needed to strengthen

@OfficialVizeh: Absolutely robbed Swansea, beautiful signing

@Nathan_Lowl: Wow 2.5m is daylight robbery. The guy can run all day. Great signing for Burnley

@Chris_Wilson6: What a signing! Alan Pace delivering the goods. Onto the midfielder…