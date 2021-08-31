Burnley plot late raid for Bayern Munich player, Fresh twist in Clarets bid for Celtic star

Speaking after the Ivorian’s arrival at Turf Moor was confirmed, he said: “The idea of signing players and very good players is exactly that – the demand and what are you going to do?

”React or not react? Keep your shirt or not keep your shirt?

”These are the things about a professional career, and it is lining up a message that we are wanting to move forward and we are trying to continue to put pressure on the players to work and improve, and I think signing Cornet is a good chance to show that, and hopefully he can hit the ground running.”

The last significant signing from overseas was Steven Defour from Anderlecht in 2016, who, despite his experience and quality, took time to adapt to Premier League football.

And Dyche will be patient with Cornet: "The first thing he's going to bring is the chance to settle in, get used to the area, living here and what the club has to offer, and the team.

"We'll hopefully help him transition well, and look forward to giving him the freedom to come and play with us.

“I think that I look at all the players as a chance to come in and develop into what we do.

“Excitement doesn’t make it work, hard work makes it work, so I more look at are they winning, are they ready – and I think he is – so I am looking forward to him coming in and enjoying his football.”

