The players still on Burnley's books from pre-Vincent Kompany that shows club's rapid squad overhaul

Burnley have enjoyed a remarkable transformation under Vincent Kompany, who has overhauled the Clarets squad in rapid fashion.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 24th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Since his appointment in June 2022, 437 days ago, the Belgian has brought in 27 permanent signings. That works out at an average of a new addition every 16 days.

Factoring loan signings into the equation as well, Burnley have made well over 30 signings under Kompany’s management.

Scott Twine and Luke McNally were the first to arrive at Turf Moor, while Hannes Delcroix and Aaron Ramsey became the latest recruits on Tuesday.

But away from the new additions, which players are still with the club who were already here pre-Kompany? The list isn’t as big as you’d think…

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, celebrates in front of their fans as players of Burnley celebrate promotion to the Premier League after defeating Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

1. What a transformation

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, celebrates in front of their fans as players of Burnley celebrate promotion to the Premier League after defeating Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley

Made the move to Burnley from Bristol City in 2020, two years before Kompany's arrival.

2. Josh Brownhill

Made the move to Burnley from Bristol City in 2020, two years before Kompany's arrival. Photo: Michael Regan

The midfielder has been with the Clarets since 2017, making 180 appearances during the process.

3. Jack Cork

The midfielder has been with the Clarets since 2017, making 180 appearances during the process. Photo: Fran Santiago

Currently out on loan in Scotland with St Johnstone, Costelloe first made the move to Burnley from Ireland in 2021.

4. Dara Costelloe

Currently out on loan in Scotland with St Johnstone, Costelloe first made the move to Burnley from Ireland in 2021. Photo: Alex Livesey

