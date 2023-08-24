The players still on Burnley's books from pre-Vincent Kompany that shows club's rapid squad overhaul
Burnley have enjoyed a remarkable transformation under Vincent Kompany, who has overhauled the Clarets squad in rapid fashion.
Since his appointment in June 2022, 437 days ago, the Belgian has brought in 27 permanent signings. That works out at an average of a new addition every 16 days.
Factoring loan signings into the equation as well, Burnley have made well over 30 signings under Kompany’s management.
Scott Twine and Luke McNally were the first to arrive at Turf Moor, while Hannes Delcroix and Aaron Ramsey became the latest recruits on Tuesday.
But away from the new additions, which players are still with the club who were already here pre-Kompany? The list isn’t as big as you’d think…
