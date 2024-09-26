The last time the Clarets faced the U’s, the Kassam Stadium didn’t even exist – so Saturday’s encounter will be Burnley’s first trip to Oxford’s ground.

The last meeting came at the Manor Ground in April 2000 in front of a crowd of 7,549.

Stan Ternent’s men had to come from behind to win 2-1 after going a goal down in the 13th minute to Matt Murphy’s strike for the hosts.

But the Clarets struck twice in the final five minutes to complete a remarkable turnaround thanks to goals from Steve Davis and Paul Weller.

Here’s a look at the XI that took to the field that day:

1 . Paul Crichton Crichton was the man in between the sticks. After enjoying two loan spells at Turf Moor in 1998, he eventually joined on a permanent deal and made 83 appearances before departing in 2001. Now coaching out in the US with National Women's Soccer League club Orlando Pride.

2 . Ian Cox The former Trinidad and Tobago international made 115 appearances for the Clarets between 2000 and 2003 after making the move from Bournemouth. After finishing his playing career, the ex-defender briefly spent time as a joint manager with non-league side Whitstable Town.

3 . Steve Davis The centre-back made over 300 appearances for the Clarets across two spells, first between 1991 and 1995 before joining Luton Town, eventually returning in 1998 for another five-year stint. Davis returned to Burnley in a scouting role in 2005 before becoming caretaker boss on two occasions.