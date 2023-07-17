The new faces Burnley fans will be seeing on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday show next season

Simon Thomas returns to the broadcast network to replace Jeff Stelling, who left the show at the end of last season after 25 years at the helm.

Thomas previously presented on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports, having been the lead presenter across live football coverage, including the Premier League and EFL.

“When I left Sky in 2018 for very personal reasons, it was always said the door would be open if I ever wanted to return,” the new presenter told Sky Sports.

“I never expected that Gillette Soccer Saturday would be the door that would open.

"Being asked to present this iconic show and follow in the footsteps of Jeff Stelling, an absolute giant of sports broadcasting, is a massive honour and one I simply cannot wait to get started on."

Soccer Saturday will also have a new face in the form of ex-Premier League referee Mike Dean.

A Sky Sports microphone sits on the advertising boards after the match Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport

The 55-year-old, who retired from on-pitch officiating in 2022 before spending a year working on VAR, will offer analysis and insight on the biggest decisions, Sky say.

"It feels a bit surreal to be a part of such a well-loved show, but I can't wait to join the team,” Dean said.

“With all the technology available in today's game, I think it's crucial that fans understand why decisions have been made, even if they don't agree with them.”