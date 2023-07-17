News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final

The new faces Burnley fans will be seeing on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday show next season

Sky Sports have unveiled their new-look line-up for next season’s Soccer Saturday programme.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 17th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Former Burnley winger lends his support to Dele Alli following 'inspirational' a...

Simon Thomas returns to the broadcast network to replace Jeff Stelling, who left the show at the end of last season after 25 years at the helm.

Thomas previously presented on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports, having been the lead presenter across live football coverage, including the Premier League and EFL.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When I left Sky in 2018 for very personal reasons, it was always said the door would be open if I ever wanted to return,” the new presenter told Sky Sports.

“I never expected that Gillette Soccer Saturday would be the door that would open.

"Being asked to present this iconic show and follow in the footsteps of Jeff Stelling, an absolute giant of sports broadcasting, is a massive honour and one I simply cannot wait to get started on."

Soccer Saturday will also have a new face in the form of ex-Premier League referee Mike Dean.

A Sky Sports microphone sits on the advertising boards after the match Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSportA Sky Sports microphone sits on the advertising boards after the match Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport
A Sky Sports microphone sits on the advertising boards after the match Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 55-year-old, who retired from on-pitch officiating in 2022 before spending a year working on VAR, will offer analysis and insight on the biggest decisions, Sky say.

"It feels a bit surreal to be a part of such a well-loved show, but I can't wait to join the team,” Dean said.

“With all the technology available in today's game, I think it's crucial that fans understand why decisions have been made, even if they don't agree with them.”

The Premier League campaign gets underway on Sky Sports when Burnley take on reigning champions Manchester City on Friday, August 11.

Related topics:Sky SportsBurnleyJeff StellingMike DeanPremier LeagueSky