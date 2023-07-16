Former Burnley winger lends his support to Dele Alli following 'inspirational' and 'brave' interview

Alli, currently with Sean Dyche at Everton, spoke candidly with Gary Neville about the sexual abuse he suffered as a child.

The 27-year-old revealed he was "molested" aged six, started smoking aged seven and was dealing drugs at eight years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was later sent to Africa by his own mother to learn “discipline” before being put up for adoption.

Dele, whose promising career has dwindled in recent years, leading to widespread criticism, recently spent six weeks in rehab because of a sleeping pill addiction and mental health issues.

Lennon, who represented the Clarets in two separate spells, took to Twitter to lend his support to the former Tottenham man.

“After watching the Dele interview I hope people see that footballers are not robots, they are human beings who suffer from trauma, mental health issues and depression like everybody else,” he wrote.

Lennon in action for Burnley against Dele Alli back in 2018

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don’t have to use these big platforms to abuse people. I’m not saying you can’t have your own opinion, but maybe use it for more positive and helpful reasons. It doesn’t take much to push someone over the edge who is not in a good place.

“Amazing, inspirational, very brave interview, Dele. You stay good brother and for anyone else out there struggling, it’s okay not to be okay or feel great all of the time.