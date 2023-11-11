'The narrative will be...': What Vincent Kompany immediately said after Burnley's defeat to Arsenal

Vincent Kompany was left to rue a couple of decisive factors in Burnley’s defeat to Arsenal despite a “disciplined” and “mature” performance.

The Clarets fell to a fifth straight league defeat at the Emirates despite a generally promising display in North London.

The visitors were, however, made to pay for conceding goals at key moments in the game and also struggled to deal with Arsenal’s set plays in their 3-1 defeat.

“I think we knew we were going to face one of the best sides in England and in every phase of play, it’s a team that tests you,” Kompany said.

“They test you when you have the ball, they test you when they have the ball and obviously as the narrative will be from this game they test you from set plays as well, so they test you in every way.

“For us, we have to look at this game and see if we can have moments, momentum and I thought in most phases we were able to have momentum and in most phases we were able to have moments.

“It was a very disciplined and mature performance I would say, but obviously there’s the disappointment of the timing of the goals and the way we conceded the second goal.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“Even against a top side, I think it’s something that will make us even sharper, even more aware of the threat of the level of this league.”

As Kompany touched upon, two of Arsenal’s three goals came from corners – which was a regular threat for the home side all afternoon.

“I have to give credit to Arsenal as well, it’s not a coincidence,” Kompany added.

“These teams that have high possession and play around your box, they create set pieces because of it, dangerous set plays too.

“You have to deal with them but it’s one of the best teams in the league at doing that. Let’s not forget they are the best team on set plays I think.

“They keep testing you. If it’s not through the middle or through the shots they have on target, it’s through set plays.

“The best will test you in every way and for us it’s just a reminder of staying sharp and alive on everything.”

Despite their weakness dealing with those set plays, Burnley’s all around display in general play was much improved - keeping discipline and remaining organised against a threatening outfit.

Kompany, however, was frustrated the Clarets weren’t still in the game when Arsenal were reduced to 10 men with seven minutes left.

“These types of games, you need a little bit of luck and something to go for you and that’s a shame, because I thought that moment was the red card in the last 10 minutes,” he said.

“Sometimes that’s enough if you’re 2-1 down or it’s equal. All of a sudden there’s a little bit more in the game.