'The main thing for me': Vincent Kompany discusses Burnley's recent link-up with SPL outfit Dundee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ALK Capital, the controlling owners of Burnley Football Club, have struck up a new partnership with the SPL outfit.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace travelled north of the border on the weekend to witness Dundee’s 4-1 win against Livingston.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Mellon, who is on loan at Dens Park after being recalled from his prolific spell with League Two side Morecambe, enjoyed a memorable debut, scoring once and bagging another two assists.

Fellow Clarets Owen Dodgson and Dara Costelloe are also part of Tony Docherty’s squad.

The “strategic alliance” with Football Partners Scotland, Dundee’s majority owners, will promote player development between the two clubs.

Both clubs have also pledged to work together on shared initiatives to support local communities.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, inspects the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Kompany doesn’t appear to have been hugely involved in the deal, he can see the benefits it may bring.

“I think this happens at ownership level,” he said.

“The main thing for me is that we’ve got some young players there like Michael Mellon, who has done well and scored a goal and got a couple of assists straight away. Also Owen Dodgson and Dara Costelloe are building up time at a good level.

“For us and their development that’s important, but that’s the side of it that I probably focus on.”

Like Burnley, Dundee were also promoted to the top flight last season after claiming the Championship title.