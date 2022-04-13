The former Burnley players to have made the impossible, possible, in the Premier League

There have been some breath-taking moments in the past as clubs came back from the dead to spring a surprise in the race for survival.
Oldham Athletic, West Brom, Portsmouth, West Ham, Fulham, Wigan Athletic, Sunderland, Leicester City and Aston Villa have been the protagonists in some quite remarkable storylines.
And a selection of former Burnley players have played a key role in those ‘great escapes’. Can you guess who they are?
1. Tom Heaton
The former Burnley skipper made 20 appearances for the Villans during the 2019-20 season as the Premier League newcomers just about stayed afloat. Heaton's campaign came to an end at Turf Moor as the ex-England international sustained an injury with five minutes remaining. After enduring a 13-game sequence without a win, Villa closed the season unbeaten in four to avoid relegation by a solitary point.
Photo: Dan Mullan
2. Steven Fletcher
The Scotsman played 20 times in the top flight for the Black Cats in 2013-14, scoring three goals, as they scrambled their way to safety. Sunderland secured survival with a 2-0 win over West Brom on the penultimate game of the season, despite spending 226 days in the Premier League's relegation zone.
Photo: Stuart MacFarlane
3. David Nugent
Leicester City's remarkable recovery in 2014-15 came at Burnley's expense. Nugent made 29 Premier League appearances for the Foxes that season, scoring five times, against Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton, Spurs and West Brom. Nigel Pearson’s side won seven of their last nine games to beat the drop.
Photo: Jamie McDonald
4. David Jones
The ex-Burnley midfielder played just under half (16) of Wigan Athletic's Premier League games in 2011-12. The now 37-year-old didn't feature in the 'Great Escape' segment of the campaign, which saw the Latics collect 21 points from their final seven games. His final appearance that season was a 2-1 win away at Owen Coyle's Bolton in February.
Photo: Julian Finney