The former Burnley players to have made the impossible, possible, in the Premier League

1. Tom Heaton

The former Burnley skipper made 20 appearances for the Villans during the 2019-20 season as the Premier League newcomers just about stayed afloat. Heaton's campaign came to an end at Turf Moor as the ex-England international sustained an injury with five minutes remaining. After enduring a 13-game sequence without a win, Villa closed the season unbeaten in four to avoid relegation by a solitary point.

Photo: Dan Mullan