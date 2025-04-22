The definitive verdict on Burnley's promotion to the Premier League after beating Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Was it ever really in doubt?

Certainly after Burnley got their noses in front a couple of weeks ago, having seemingly been stuck in third place for much of the season, you never felt like Scott Parker’s side were going to let it slip.

That’s just not what they do. They have a job to do and they make sure they get it done.

It might seem like a bit of a bizarre statement to make about a promotion, which is something that tends not to happen very often (unless you’re Burnley, anyway). But it all felt a bit, well, routine?

I never sensed any nerves among the Clarets faithful heading to the ground prior to the big kick-off. There was no panic or anxiety once the game kicked off, or even when Sheffield United equalised. It just felt like another normal day at the office.

Perhaps that’s the confidence Parker has instilled in the fanbase because we’ve been given very little reason to doubt his side this season. They deliver time and time again.

Once again, when it really mattered, the Clarets did what was required to get over the line. Que the glorious celebrations.

Burnley's players pop the champagne corks as they celebrate their promotion to the Premier League. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Following the playbook

Walking down Harry Potts Way at around 3pm, the weather was gloomy. It was overcast and grey and the rain was on and off.

Come 7.30pm, however, the sunshine was beaming down on the Turf Moor pitch as thousands of Clarets invaded the surface to celebrate with their jubilant heroes. It was simply meant to be.

Following a hectic first-half, which Burnley edged thanks to Josh Brownhill’s double (who else?), I commented on social media that his game could turn out to be anything. It felt like one of those end-of-season affairs where predictability simply went out of the window.

Josh Brownhill celebrates his first goal against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

It was two sides that have gone toe-to-toe throughout the entire season doing exactly that facing up against one another. It was last chance saloon stuff for Sheffield United.

But on reflection, the game followed the Parker playbook to a tee. Get your noses in front, try and find a third during the first 15 minutes on the second-half in a bid to kill the game off, but then rely on the imperious defence to see out the job for the remaining minutes.

The longer the game wore on, the Blades simply ran out of ideas. All they had was a long throw, the odd set piece and the desperate hope Gustavo Hamer would come up with something special.

Not only did their promotion charge run out of steam a couple of weeks ago during that crazy week of three straight defeats, their race was run at half-time in this promotion showdown too. That much was clear when Parker raced off the pitch with his troops following the half-time whistle, while the Sheffield United players trudged off, shoulders drooped.

Scott Parker is thrown in the air by Burnley players at full time as promotion back to the Premier League is confirmed after beating Sheffield United 2-1 at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Handling the occasion

Burnley, for the first time this season, looked a little nervy during the first-half against Watford on Good Friday. But if there were nerves on this occasion, they certainly didn’t show them because they handled the occasion magnificently.

The first-half was a proper, proper game of football between two sides that could go on to finish the season with 90+ points. Or in Burnley’s case, they could even reach 100 for the second consecutive Championship campaign.

The visitors clearly took note of Derby’s recent success against the Clarets and opted to go with a direct, physical approach. It was all about long balls in behind and long throws into the Burnley box, while roughing up Parker’s players with tough, robust challenges. In some ways it’s the ultimate compliment.

Burnley didn’t just stand up to it, they came through it and thrived. Led by the inspired Hannibal, who chased every lost cause going, and the supremely talented Maxime Esteve, the Clarets gained the upper-hand. They were the ones doing all the running, looking the more dynamic and adventurous.

The first came within half an hour, as Brownhill smashed home high into the roof of the net after Josh Cullen’s near post drive had been well saved.

Zian Flemming puts his Burnley shirt on the corner flag as he celebrates promotion to the Premier League after beating Sheffield United 2-1 at Turf Moor with Josh Brownhill. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The celebrations, as boisterous as they were, were relatively short-lived as the Blades evened things up nine minutes later with a goal out of nothing, Tom Cannon beating James Trafford with a rising effort from a tight angle.

But Burnley, as they so often do, simply dusted themselves down and went again and got their reward on the stroke of half-time when Brownhill slotted home from the penalty spot for his 16th of the season after Hannibal had been clattered by the clumsy Anel Ahnelhodzic.

Maybe it was just me, but once Burnley regained the lead the victory was never in doubt. They’ve still yet to concede more than once in a league game all season, which is potentially the craziest of all the stats and records they continue to shatter this season.

While you can never rule out the ball bouncing to the wrong person inside the box following a goalmouth scramble, you never sensed Sheffield United had anything left to give. Their race was run and, for what it matters, I worry a bit for them in the play-offs.

Respect

After a relatively dreary second-half, which was more than welcome, all that was left for Burnley was for Parker, his staff, the Burnley players and the jubilant crowd to celebrate yet another Championship promotion.

That’s now four in the last 11 years. It’s just what they do. At this level, the Clarets are simply a cheat code.

Perhaps they are one of a handful of clubs that find themselves in the bizarre position of being too good for the Championship and not quite good enough for the division above, but these are days that should never be taken for granted.

Now we all know how challenging next season in the Premier League will be. The last two seasons have proven survival is a near-impossible job. But you suspect the Clarets will be better suited to the top flight with Parker at the helm than they were under Vincent Kompany. Will it be enough? That remains to be seen.

Either way, debates about next season can wait for now. This season’s remarkable achievements deserve to be recognised and celebrated first.

After all, that’s 31 games unbeaten. Despite conceding in three of their last four games (how dare they?), they’ve still only shipped 15 league goals all season. They boast the best away record in the league and remain unbeaten at home.

Finishing on 100 points and beating Leeds United to the title would be the cherry on top of another memorable season. But it won’t define the campaign.

Instead, it’s about time the footballing world put some respect on Scott Parker’s name. Not only is this a third promotion from the Championship (only Steve Bruce has more with four and he’s 20 years older), it’s also a story of personal redemption after being written off after his brief, unsuccessful spell in Brugge.

The rug was pulled from under him during those hectic final couple of weeks of the summer transfer window, with 21 (yes, 21) players leaving. Many of them key, first-team players.

While he was clearly unhappy with the situation, he never complained. Much like his team, he simply dusted himself down and went again. Without getting too deep, there’s potentially a life lesson in there for us all.

After all the transfer chaos, Parker managed to assemble a group of inspirational men, some of it on the hop, that would stick together, through the good and bad, make incremental steps of progress along the way and transform themselves into an absolute Championship machine.

At the time, there were understandable moans and groans about the playing style, the lack of goals, the lack of excitement. But it was all part of the broader picture, all part of the journey – and look where it’s taken us.

Bravo to Parker, chapeau to the players and well done to everyone involved at the club. It’s another thoroughly deserved Championship promotion.