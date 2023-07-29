The best 25 pictures from Burnley's fiery 'friendly' against Real Betis as BOTH sides are shown red cards

Burnley's pre-season ‘friendly’ against Real Betis last night threatened to descend into chaos when both sides were shown red cards.

The game in Huelva ultimately ended 1-1, with Burnley’s goal coming from Jordan Beyer, but the main talking point was the big flashpoint between Johann Gudmundsson and Luiz Felipe on the stroke of half-time.

Felipe was shown his marching orders for an inexplicable headbutt on Gudmundsson, while the Burnley man was also dismissed for an apparent kick out.

Nevertheless, it was another good challenge for Vincent Kompany’s side in their penultimate pre-season outing, with a trip to Germany to face Mainz up next before the big opener.

Take a look through our gallery of pictures from last night’s encounter...

An eventful evening HUELVA, SPAIN - JULY 28: Jordan Beyer of Burnley FC celebrates after scoring the teams first goal during a Pre Season Friendly Match between Real Betis and Burnley FC at Estadio Nuevo Colombino on July 28, 2023 in Huelva, Spain.

HUELVA, SPAIN - JULY 28: Players of Burnley FC warm up prior to a Pre Season Friendly Match between Real Betis and Burnley FC at Estadio Nuevo Colombino on July 28, 2023 in Huelva, Spain.

HUELVA, SPAIN - JULY 28: Manuel Pellegrini, manager of Real Betis speaks with Vincent Kompany, manager of Burnley FC prior to a Pre Season Friendly Match between Real Betis and Burnley FC at Estadio Nuevo Colombino on July 28, 2023 in Huelva, Spain.

HUELVA, SPAIN - JULY 28: Players of Burnley FC pose for a team photo prior to a Pre Season Friendly Match between Real Betis and Burnley FC at Estadio Nuevo Colombino on July 28, 2023 in Huelva, Spain.

