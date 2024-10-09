The 17 international fixtures involving Burnley stars as Luca Koleosho handed Italy U21 call-up

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 9th Oct 2024, 11:38 BST
Nine Burnley stars will be in action over the October international break as the Championship campaign pauses for a couple of weeks.
Scott Parker discusses the chances of Burnley's long-term injury absentees retur...

The Clarets headed into the break off the back of a goalless draw against Preston North End in a Lancashire derby at Turf Moor.

The result leaves Scott Parker’s men in third place in the table, one point adrift of leaders Sunderland.

Burnley return to action on Saturday, October 19 when they make the trip to South Yorkshire to face Sheffield Wednesday.

But before then, there are a number of international games to keep an eye on involving Burnley players, with James Trafford, Maxime Estève, Connor Roberts, Josh Cullen, Hannibal, Jeremy Sarmiento, Luca Koleosho, Andreas Hountondji and Lyle Foster all receiving call-ups.

Koleosho, who is eligible to represent Italy, Nigeria, USA and Canada, has been drafted into Italy’s Under-21 squad. They play just one game during the October window, while all other countries including Burnley stars face two back-to-back fixtures.

International break fixtures in full:

CARDIFF, WALES - SEPTEMBER 06: Connor Roberts of Wales reacts during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B4 match between Wales and Türkiye at Cardiff City Stadium on September 06, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)CARDIFF, WALES - SEPTEMBER 06: Connor Roberts of Wales reacts during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B4 match between Wales and Türkiye at Cardiff City Stadium on September 06, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)
Thursday, October 10

Josh Cullen, Republic of Ireland v Finland, 7.45pm (Nations League)

Jeremy Sarmiento, Ecuador v Paraguay, 10pm (World Cup qualifier)

Friday, October 11

Andreas Hountondji, Benin v Rwanda, 5pm (African Cup of Nations qualifier)

Maxime Esteve, Cyprus U21 v France U21, 5.30pm (Euro U21 qualifier)

Lyle Foster, South Africa v Congo, 6pm (African Cup of Nations qualifier)

James Trafford, England U21 v Ukraine U21, 7.45pm (Euro U21 qualifier)

Connor Roberts, Iceland v Wales, 7.45pm (Nations League)

Hannibal, Tunisia v Comoros, 8pm (African Cup of Nations qualifier)

Sunday, October 13

Josh Cullen, Greece v Republic of Ireland, 7.45pm (Nations League)

Tuesday, October 15

Andreas Hountondji, Rwanda v Benin, 5pm (African Cup of Nations qualifier)

Lyle Foster, Congo v South Africa, 5pm (African Cup of Nations qualifier)

Maxime Esteve, France U21 V Austria U21, 5.30pm (Euro U21 qualifier)

Luca Koleosho, Italy U21 v Republic of Ireland U21, 5.30pm (Euro U21 qualifier)

James Trafford, England U21 v Azerbaijan U21, 7.30pm (Euro U21 qualifier)

Connor Roberts, Wales v Montenegro, 7.45pm (Nations League)

Hannibal, Comoros v Tunisia, 8pm (African Cup of Nations qualifier)

Wednesday, October 16

Jeremy Sarmiento, Uruguay v Ecuador, 12.30am (World Cup qualifier)

