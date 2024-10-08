Scott Parker discusses the chances of Burnley's long-term injury absentees returning after international break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker says he’s “doubtful” any of Burnley’s longer-term absentees will be back after the international break.

The Clarets had Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming back available to them for Saturday’s goalless draw against Preston North End, after the duo missed a couple of weeks of action with knocks.

But Burnley remain without a number of players through injury, with Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all sidelined.

Mike Tresor, meanwhile, has returned to the grass, but Parker said recently the winger is still not match fit.

Given Burnley aren’t in action now for another two weeks due to the international break, with their next game coming away to Sheffield Wednesday on October 19, one would hope that would give plenty of time for some of the injured players to get back on their feet.

But Parker, speaking after the derby stalemate with PNE, said that’s looking unlikely.

“That’s doubtful to be honest with you,” he said. “They’re [Roberts and Flemming] the only two that have just come back.

Pictures: Getty Images

“They only had a couple of days, hence why they couldn’t start the [Preston] game, but it’s probably just those two.”

The Clarets head into the international break in third position in the Championship table, one point adrift of leaders Sunderland.

Despite a mixed week where Burnley scored just once in three games against Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle and Preston – that goal coming from the penalty spot – Parker’s men remain unbeaten in their last six and have shipped just four goals all season.