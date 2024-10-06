Maxime Esteve makes Burnley demand after dropping more points in Preston North End derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maxime Esteve feels Burnley have dropped four points this week that have cost them a spot at the top of the Championship table.

While Scott Parker’s men are still well placed, sitting third and just one point adrift of top spot, Esteve is demanding even more.

“I’m very disappointed, the team too because at this time it feels like we’ve lost two points,” the Frenchman told Clarets+ after Saturday’s stalemate.

“It’s okay, it’s a draw and a clean sheet, but for me we need to win this type of game, when we’re at home in a derby.

“With our objective for the team, it’s important we win these three points so we are disappointed.

“We are a new team though and we’re in the top six, so it’s still positive, but for me in the future we need to win this type of game, especially at home. It’s very important.”

Josh Brownhill and Maxime Esteve thank the fans at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Esteve produced a commanding performance on Saturday to help Burnley keep a clean sheet for the third game running.

While Burnley’s defensive record has been exemplary so far this season, Esteve feels like there’s still more to come.

“This is positive, but I prefer to have three points,” the 22-year-old added.

“Okay it’s a great performance but the defence is not only me. There’s Traff [James Trafford], the rest of the defence, the midfield, the strikers, everyone.

“It’s a positive but we need to win. That’s the most important thing for me and the team.”

Now unbeaten in their last six, Burnley have still only lost one game so far this season to sit third in the table.

Despite claiming a five-point haul from last week’s three games, Esteve felt the tally should have been even greater.

“We need points, because we want to win the league,” the defender said. “For me we lost two points at Oxford and we lost two points against Preston.

“For me I’m disappointed because if we win these two games we’re first in the table and this is the objective.”