The 13 Burnley players who are set to return to Turf Moor this summer following their loan deals

By Matt Scrafton
Published 14th May 2024, 10:51 BST
Now Burnley’s fate has been decided, attention will inevitably turn to the futures of several of their players this summer.

Vincent Kompany has some big calls to make when it comes to his out-of-contract players, with the futures of Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez all up in the air.

But what of the 13 – yes you read that right, THIRTEEN – players who are currently out on loan?

Here we take a look at those individuals in question:

1. Samuel Bastien (Kasimpasa)

The midfielder's season-long loan spell in Turkey has been badly hampered by injury, meaning he's only made seven appearances. He was hardly a regular for Burnley in the Championship last time out, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him elsewhere again. Contracted until 2025. Photo: Francesco Pecoraro

2. Darko Churlinov (Schalke)

The North Macedonian rejoined his former club in January but has struggled for regular game time, making 10 appearances. It was recently reported in Germany that Schalke aren't keen to bring him back next season. Contracted until 2026. Photo: Christof Koepsel

3. Dara Costelloe (Dundee)

Switched from St Johnstone to Burnley's new partner club Dundee in January. He's played regularly, making 15 appearances, but has yet to score. Photo: Alex Livesey

4. Owen Dodgson (Dundee)

The left-back has played regularly this season, making 30 appearances in total - 15 for Barnsley during the first half of the campaign and another 15 for Dundee. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

