The 10 first-team players to leave Burnley since the end of last season - gallery

It’s been a busy summer of incomings at Burnley following their promotion back to the Premier League – but there’s been plenty of high-profile outgoings too.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 16th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST

Samuel Bastien became the 10th and final Claret to leave on Friday when he clinched a season-long loan move to Kasimpasa on Turkish transfer deadline day.

Here we take a look at the 10 first-team players to depart Turf Moor this summer...

The striker ended his nine-year association with the Clarets at the end of last season when he agreed a move to Norwich City following the expiration of his contract at Turf Moor.

1. Ashley Barnes

The striker ended his nine-year association with the Clarets at the end of last season when he agreed a move to Norwich City following the expiration of his contract at Turf Moor.

Despite recently being named in Burnley's 25-man squad list, the midfielder became the 10th and final player to leave on Friday when he joined Turkish side Kasimpasa on a season-long loan.

2. Samuel Bastien

Despite recently being named in Burnley's 25-man squad list, the midfielder became the 10th and final player to leave on Friday when he joined Turkish side Kasimpasa on a season-long loan.

Having spent the second half of last season with Bradford City, the wide forward linked up with Scottish outfit St Johnstone on loan earlier this summer.

3. Dara Costelloe

Having spent the second half of last season with Bradford City, the wide forward linked up with Scottish outfit St Johnstone on loan earlier this summer.

The right-back remains without a club having left Burnley at the expiration of his contract at the end of last season. Lowton spent eight years with the Clarets, making over 200 appearances.

4. Matt Lowton

The right-back remains without a club having left Burnley at the expiration of his contract at the end of last season. Lowton spent eight years with the Clarets, making over 200 appearances.

