It’s been a busy summer of incomings at Burnley following their promotion back to the Premier League – but there’s been plenty of high-profile outgoings too.
Here we take a look at the 10 first-team players to depart Turf Moor this summer...
1. Ashley Barnes
The striker ended his nine-year association with the Clarets at the end of last season when he agreed a move to Norwich City following the expiration of his contract at Turf Moor. Photo: Gareth Copley
2. Samuel Bastien
Despite recently being named in Burnley's 25-man squad list, the midfielder became the 10th and final player to leave on Friday when he joined Turkish side Kasimpasa on a season-long loan. Photo: Ashley Allen
3. Dara Costelloe
Having spent the second half of last season with Bradford City, the wide forward linked up with Scottish outfit St Johnstone on loan earlier this summer. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Matt Lowton
The right-back remains without a club having left Burnley at the expiration of his contract at the end of last season. Lowton spent eight years with the Clarets, making over 200 appearances. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst