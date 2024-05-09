'That's him summed up': Vincent Kompany discusses how Burnley's Vitinho has adapted to life in the Premier League
The Brazilian was in and out of Vincent Kompany’s side at the start of the season following the club’s promotion from the Championship.
Vitinho had played a major role in Burnley’s Championship title triumph, making 41 appearances in all competitions following his move to Turf Moor from Belgian side Cercle Bruges.
There had been doubts whether Vitinho would play as regularly in the Premier League, but he’s stuck at it and has made another 34 appearances this season, with two games still remaining.
His flexibility has proven particularly useful in recent weeks, playing at both left-back and right-back as well as further up the field on the right wing.
“That’s him summed up,” Kompany said. “Attitude? Impeccable. Workrate, speed, athleticism…
“He was already important for us in the Championship last year but I think his physical profile has enabled him to adapt to the Premier League and even in this league he is giving us so much.”
Vitinho will be looking to respond at Tottenham on Saturday after enduring a difficult afternoon last time out during the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United.
Kompany also wants to see more from his player, especially when he’s playing in a more advanced role.
“We’re still pushing, so his final output maybe gets him over that next step,” he said.
"But he’s the type of player clubs can be really proud about. Fans can get behind him. It doesn’t matter whether he scores or not, you will get behind him.”