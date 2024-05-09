'That's him summed up': Vincent Kompany discusses how Burnley's Vitinho has adapted to life in the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vincent Kompany has been impressed with the way Vitinho has adapted to life in the Premier League with Burnley.

The Brazilian was in and out of Vincent Kompany’s side at the start of the season following the club’s promotion from the Championship.

Vitinho had played a major role in Burnley’s Championship title triumph, making 41 appearances in all competitions following his move to Turf Moor from Belgian side Cercle Bruges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There had been doubts whether Vitinho would play as regularly in the Premier League, but he’s stuck at it and has made another 34 appearances this season, with two games still remaining.

His flexibility has proven particularly useful in recent weeks, playing at both left-back and right-back as well as further up the field on the right wing.

“That’s him summed up,” Kompany said. “Attitude? Impeccable. Workrate, speed, athleticism…

“He was already important for us in the Championship last year but I think his physical profile has enabled him to adapt to the Premier League and even in this league he is giving us so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Vitinho of Burnley warms up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on April 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Vitinho will be looking to respond at Tottenham on Saturday after enduring a difficult afternoon last time out during the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

Kompany also wants to see more from his player, especially when he’s playing in a more advanced role.

“We’re still pushing, so his final output maybe gets him over that next step,” he said.