'That was us': Thomas Frank makes Brentford claim following resounding win against Burnley

Thomas Frank was pleased and relieved to see his Brentford side back up a dominant display against Burnley with a result to match.

The Bees came into Saturday’s game with just one league win to their name following a stop-start beginning to the season.

It left them just three points ahead of Vincent Kompany’s men heading into Saturday’s clash in West London.

But Frank’s men put Burnley to the sword, winning 3-0 during a one-sided display at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“It was very pleasing that we finally put another good performance in and also a result,” he told BBC Sport.

“The first-half I think was us, that’s the way we play home and away but especially at home with the high pressure, the energy, the intensity, it was at an unbelievably high level and we won the ball back I don’t know how many times.

“We created chances and opportunities and we could easily have been 3-0 up at half-time, but we weren’t.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, applauds the fans during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Burnley FC at Gtech Community Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

“Second-half I don’t think we started that well and Burnley started a bit better, but then we scored an unbelievable goal to make it 2-0 and then it was game over.

“Burnley are a good team, we can’t just keep going and be that dominant for 90 minutes so it was very pleasing to get that result.