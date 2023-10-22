'That was us': Thomas Frank makes Brentford claim following resounding win against Burnley
The Bees came into Saturday’s game with just one league win to their name following a stop-start beginning to the season.
It left them just three points ahead of Vincent Kompany’s men heading into Saturday’s clash in West London.
But Frank’s men put Burnley to the sword, winning 3-0 during a one-sided display at the Gtech Community Stadium.
“It was very pleasing that we finally put another good performance in and also a result,” he told BBC Sport.
“The first-half I think was us, that’s the way we play home and away but especially at home with the high pressure, the energy, the intensity, it was at an unbelievably high level and we won the ball back I don’t know how many times.
“We created chances and opportunities and we could easily have been 3-0 up at half-time, but we weren’t.
“Second-half I don’t think we started that well and Burnley started a bit better, but then we scored an unbelievable goal to make it 2-0 and then it was game over.
“Burnley are a good team, we can’t just keep going and be that dominant for 90 minutes so it was very pleasing to get that result.
“We couldn’t have asked for more with seven players out. We clearly deserved the win, we finally got our first home win of the season, clean sheet, three goals, fantastic.”